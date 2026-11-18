RIMCEE Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: NTA has published the 'Advance City Intimation Slip' for the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026. Applicants who have applied for this entrance test can download their 'Advance Exam City Slip' through the link available on the official website.

In order to download the RIMCEE Advance City Intimation Slip 2026, the applicants need to visit the official website and login with their application number and password. This slip carries all the information regarding the city in which the candidates will get their examination center allotted.

All the information related to the examination center will be made available in the RIMCEE Admit Card 2026, which will be released 5 to 7 days before the day of the examination. The RIMCEE Stage 1 examination will be conducted on December 6, 2026. The applicants who are going to appear in the examination must download their 'Exam City Slip' through the link provided on the website.

RIMCEE 2026 Exam City Slip Out: Steps To Know City The RIMCEE 2026 exam city slip is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their city intimation slip through the link provided.

Step 1: Visit the official NTA RIMCEE website Step 2: Click on the Advance City Intimation Slip link Step 3: Log in with the application number and password Step 4: The City Intimation Slip 2026 will be displayed Step 5: Download for further reference City Intimation Slip 2026 - Click Here RIMCEE City Intimation Slip 2026 Out: Details Mentioned The City Intimation Slip is an important document containing the details of the city where candidates will be allotted centres for the RIMCEE entrance exam. The following details will be mentioned on the city intimation slip

-Candidate name -Roll number -Name of exam -Exam Date -City Allotted