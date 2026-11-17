Reforms in NEET-UG 2027: NEET-UG is one of the most important and prestigious entrance tests conducted in the country and is likely to be reformed very soon. In order to make the process of the exam fair and accessible for all students, the Central Government has set up a task force comprising of very competent individuals. There are six members in this task force, with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, being its chairman. Several states have forwarded numerous proposals to this task force regarding the improvement of the examination.

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Possibility of Bi-annual Examinations Currently, the NEET-UG examination is held only once a year. Since the entire exam takes place on a single day, students face immense pressure to perform well. If a student’s performance suffers for any reason, they are forced to wait an entire year for the next attempt. Consequently, the states have suggested conducting the examination twice a year. This would provide students with a second chance and could also help reduce mental pressure. However, it has not yet been decided how the merit list will be prepared based on the scores from both examinations.

Potential for Examination Centres in Every District Various states have asked for at least one permanent examination center to be created in each district. This will save those students who belong to remote places from the inconvenience of traveling to other cities. Apart from that, these centers can provide students with computer-based examination facility, mock test facility and revision courses.

Discussion on CBT and Pen-and-Paper Modes: A suggestion has been given to conduct the NEET UG in a computer-based (CBT) mode. Reports indicate that except for Tamil Nadu, all the southern Indian states are in favor of it. In the beginning, it is proposed that students should be provided with the option of both CBT and pen-and-paper modes.

Tamil Nadu Expresses Objections Tamil Nadu has raised concerns regarding the NEET examination. The state argues that the implementation of NEET has impacted the participation of students from state boards in medical colleges. According to the state, students from CBSE and ICSE boards currently derive a greater advantage under the existing system.

Report Expected by January 2027: Nandan Nilekani is chairing a committee that is negotiating with many states. Negotiations have already been done with officials from South Indian states, Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha. Negotiations with North Indian states have not yet been completed. The report from the committee was expected to be submitted by the end of October 2026, but it has been rescheduled to January 2027.

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