- MoE invites applications for the JNU VC position.
- .Apply via the SAMARTH portal by December 15, 2026.
- Eligibility: 10 years of professorial experience; fixed salary Rs 2,10,000.
JNU VC Post Application Form: The Ministry Of Education (MoE) is inviting applications for the post of future Vice-Chancellor in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Suitable candidates will be able to apply for the post through the ministry's SAMARTH online recruitment portal, vcrec.samarth.ac.in. Candidates may apply for the post up to December 15, 2026, till 5 pm.
According to the official notification, applicants should have high caliber, integrity, and moral standards. The person who gets selected for this post will get a fixed salary of Rs 2,10,000 per month. Along with that, the Vice-Chancellor will get an allowance of Rs 11,250 as well.
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JNU Vice-Chancellor 2026 Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria
-To be eligible for this post, candidates must be a distinguished academician with at least 10 years of experience as a professor at a university.
-Applicants with 10 years of experience in a reputed research and academic administrative organisation can also apply.
-The official notice also states that candidates applying for this post must not be more than 65 years of age as of the last date of the application process.
What Is The Salary Of JNU VC And Its Associate Allowances?
The selected candidate will receive a fixed monthly salary of Rs 2,10,000. In addition, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor will receive a special allowance of Rs 11,250, along with other applicable allowances.
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The service conditions of the appointed Vice-Chancellor will follow the provisions of the JNU Act, Statutes and Ordinances.
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JNU Vice-Chancellor Post: Where To Apply
Candidates can submit their applications online through the Ministry of Education's SAMARTH recruitment portal.
Candidates can also access the recruitment advertisement through the official websites of the Ministry of Education, the Department of Higher Education and Jawaharlal Nehru University, jnu.ac.in. The last date to submit the application is 5 pm.