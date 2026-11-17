MCC Provisional Allotment Result 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to declare the provisional allotment result for the second round of NEET PG counselling 2026. As per the schedule, the provisional allotment result was to be declared on November 16, 2026, whereas the final allotment result was scheduled to be declared on today's date, i.e., November 17, 2026. However, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet declared the provisional allotment PDF for the second round of NEET PG counselling 2026. Candidates applying for counselling are advised to check the website regularly.

On declaration, candidates can go to the counselling portal to download the provisional allotment result for NEET PG counselling 2026. They will also get an opportunity to lodge their grievances against the provisional allotment. These grievances will be considered before declaring the final allotment result. After the declaration of the NEET PG 2026 second-round final allotment PDF, allotted candidates have to go to the colleges for the purpose of final verification and fee payment.

According to the notice published by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the revised schedule for the NEET PG Round 2 counselling process is as follows. As per the schedule, processing of seat allotment and release of the provisional result is scheduled to be done on November 16, 2026. Final seat allotment result will be declared on November 17.

Seat allocation in this round will be done for MD/MS/DNB courses only. It is recommended to the candidates that they should regularly visit the official NEET MCC website for further updates related to the result and procedure.

NEET PG Round 2 Result 2026: NRI Candidates List Out

MCC has released the NRI list of eligible candidates for the NEET PG (Round 2) counselling. Candidates participating in the counselling round can check the list of eligible candidates through the link on the official website. The list has been issued as a PDF document containing the names of candidates.

As per the notification released, the list contains the names of candidates who have been converted provisionally from Indian to NRI for the purpose of PG counselling 2026-27 on the basis of scrutiny of documents sent by them to MCC of DGHS. However, the candidates have to produce the same original documents at the time of reporting in case an NRI seat is allotted to them, failing which their admission is liable to be cancelled.

NEET PG Counselling 2026 NRI List of Eligible Candidates - Click Here

The eligibility list contains the names of 99 students who are eligible for admission in the NEET PG Round 2 counselling under the NRI quota.

Period of Reporting: November 18 - November 24

Candidates allotted a seat in Round 2 are advised to report to their respective medical colleges during the period of November 18 to November 24, 2026. They will have to perform the admission formalities during this time period.