India remained the largest sender of international students to the United States for the third year in a row during the 2025/26 academic year, even as its total student count fell by six per cent to 339,435, according to the Open Doors 2026 report on International Educational Exchange.

The report showed that while graduate enrollments from India dropped by 34 per cent to 116,609 and undergraduate numbers slipped by one per cent to 39,711, participation in Optional Practical Training (OPT) rose by 27 per cent to 182,201 students. China stayed in second place, though its student count declined by four per cent to 254,458.

ALSO READ: Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 17): Check Top National, International, And Sports News Here Overall international enrollment dips three per cent Overall, US colleges and universities hosted 1,146,163 international students from over 200 countries in 2025/26, representing a three per cent decrease from the previous year and accounting for six per cent of the total US higher education population. New international student enrollments declined by 18 per cent to 228,123.

“The 2026 Open Doors data reaffirms the enduring importance of international education to the United States,” said Jason Czyz, President and CEO of the Institute of International Education. “By investing in global engagement, US colleges and universities enable American and international students to build connections that advance long-term research and economic collaboration. These experiences strengthen US institutions and build relationships that extend beyond students’ time on campus,” Czyz noted.

STEM dominates, students add USD 56 billion to US economy The report mentioned that international students contributed nearly USD 56 billion to the American economy in 2025. Across all nationalities, graduate students formed the largest group at 423,078 despite a 13 per cent drop, while OPT participation expanded by 14 per cent to 335,785. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields attracted 57 per cent of all international students, led by math and computer science at 286,168 and engineering at 214,193.

Meanwhile, nine of the top 25 sending countries- Bangladesh, Canada, Colombia, Ghana, Italy, Nepal, Pakistan, Peru, and Vietnam- recorded all-time highs. ALSO READ: MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: MPESB Likely To Release GD Constable Hall Tickets Tomorrow; Direct Link Here US Study Abroad Up Five Per cent; Fall 2026 snapshot shows Further drop The report also tracked outbound mobility for the 2024/25 academic year, showing that 313,824 US students studied abroad for academic credit, up five per cent. Europe hosted 64 per cent of these students, with Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom ranking as the top destinations.

“The 2026 Open Doors findings offer an important lens into how US study abroad is evolving in response to changing academic, economic, and global conditions,” Mirka Martel, PhD, Head of Research, Evaluation and Learning at the Institute of International Education, said.

“International experiences help American students develop cross-cultural competencies and technical skills that prepare them for professional opportunities when they return to the United States,” Martel added. Looking ahead, a preliminary Fall 2026 Snapshot of more than 800 US institutions pointed to a nine per cent drop in total international enrollments for the 2026/27 academic year, with 91 per cent of surveyed colleges prioritizing STEM student recruitment. Credit: Asian News International (ANI)