The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has published the UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 on November 16, 2026, for Recruitment 2025. The board previously announced the final result of selection on October 14, 2026, for a total of 32,679 vacancies. All those candidates who have participated in the recruitment process can now see their normalized marks on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The link will remain open till December 15, 2026. To get their marks, candidates need their registration number and date of birth to log in to their email account.

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UP Police Constable Result 2026: Overview

Candidates can use this table to check the important dates and steps in one place.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Recruitment Name

UP Police Constable Civil Police and Equivalent Posts Direct Recruitment 2025

Total Vacancies

32,679 posts(Civil Police, PAC, Special Security Force, Women Battalion, Mounted Police, and Jail Warder)

Notice / File Number

PRPB-B (Constable PAC and other cadres) 07/2025

Advertisement Date

31 December 2025

Written Exam Dates

8, 9, and 10 June 2026 (6 shifts)

DV / PST Shortlist Result Date

31 July 2026

Final Result Date

14 October 2026

Normalised Marks Notice Date

16 November 2026

Normalised Marks Link Available From

16 November 2026

Normalised Marks Link Last Date

15 December 2026

Login Details Required

Registration Number and Date of Birth

Official Website

uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Normalised Marks 2026: Steps To Download

1. Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Open the normalised marks link given on the home page.

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3. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

4. Log in to the portal.

5. Click on the "Click here for normalised Score" tab.

5. Your normalised marks will be sent to your registered email ID.

6. Open your email, check the marks and save a copy for future use

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UPPRPB Police Constable Score Card 2026 PDF Download

Candidates can now check their normalised marks from the direct link given below:

UP Police Constable Score Card 2026   

Check Here

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