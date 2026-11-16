The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has published the UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 on November 16, 2026, for Recruitment 2025. The board previously announced the final result of selection on October 14, 2026, for a total of 32,679 vacancies. All those candidates who have participated in the recruitment process can now see their normalized marks on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The link will remain open till December 15, 2026. To get their marks, candidates need their registration number and date of birth to log in to their email account. उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस एवं समकक्ष पदों पर सीधी भर्ती-2025 में सम्मिलित समस्त अभ्यर्थियों के प्रसामान्यीकृत अंक प्राप्त करने का लिंक बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर दिनांक 16-11-2026 से दिनांक 15-12-2026 तक उपलब्ध रहेगा । अभ्यर्थी अपना प्रसामान्यीकृत अंक देखे जाने हेतु बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध लिंक के माध्यम से अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन संख्या एवं जन्मतिथि अंकित कर पोर्टल पर लॉगिन कर सकेंगे। पोर्टल पर सफलतापूर्वक लॉगिन करने के उपरान्त अभ्यर्थी द्वारा "Click here for Normalised Score" के टैब पर क्लिक करके अपने पंजीकृत ई-मेल आईडी पर प्रसामान्यीकृत अंक प्राप्त कर सकेगें । प्रसामान्यीकृत अंक देखने हेतु लिंक - https://t.co/Rta6aBPkmA विस्तृत सूचना के लिए बोर्ड की वेबसाइट- https://t.co/l2LtxSzfow का अवलोकन करें। -परीक्षा नियंत्रक उ० प्र० पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड लखनऊ l @CMOfficeUP @ChiefSecyUP @homeupgov @dgpup @Uppolice — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) November 16, 2026 ALSO READ: MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: MPESB Likely To Release GD Constable Hall Tickets Tomorrow; Direct Link Here UP Police Constable Result 2026: Overview Candidates can use this table to check the important dates and steps in one place.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Recruitment Name UP Police Constable Civil Police and Equivalent Posts Direct Recruitment 2025 Total Vacancies 32,679 posts(Civil Police, PAC, Special Security Force, Women Battalion, Mounted Police, and Jail Warder) Notice / File Number PRPB-B (Constable PAC and other cadres) 07/2025 Advertisement Date 31 December 2025 Written Exam Dates 8, 9, and 10 June 2026 (6 shifts) DV / PST Shortlist Result Date 31 July 2026 Final Result Date 14 October 2026 Normalised Marks Notice Date 16 November 2026 Normalised Marks Link Available From 16 November 2026 Normalised Marks Link Last Date 15 December 2026 Login Details Required Registration Number and Date of Birth Official Website uppbpb.gov.in UP Police Constable Normalised Marks 2026: Steps To Download 1. Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. 2. Open the normalised marks link given on the home page.

3. Enter your registration number and date of birth. 4. Log in to the portal. 5. Click on the "Click here for normalised Score" tab. 5. Your normalised marks will be sent to your registered email ID. 6. Open your email, check the marks and save a copy for future use ALSO READ: MP AYUSH Counselling 2026: Stray Vacancy Round 2 Registration Ends Today, Merit List To Be Out On Nov 19; Details UPPRPB Police Constable Score Card 2026 PDF Download Candidates can now check their normalised marks from the direct link given below: UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 Check Here