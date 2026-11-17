CBSE Evaluation Process Directives: New directives have been issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the verification and submission of data related to the evaluation process through the Integrated Payment System (IPS) Spot Evaluation Portal 2026. The CBSE board has requested the Chief Nodal Supervisors (CNS) of spot evaluation centers to verify the information of teachers and other personnel participating in the evaluation process for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2025-26.



As per the notice, the CNSs are required to perform data entry, verification and freezing of payment details within 15 days from the date of the letter, i.e., November 26, 2026. The IPS Spot Evaluation Portal was launched on September 16, 2026, to process the payments made to Chief Nodular Supervisors, Head Examiners, Evaluators and other personnel. Now, the CBSE has updated the portal with the actual data of On-Screen Marking (OSM).

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CNSs need to check this information and fill in the required information like Bank Details (Account Number & IFSC Code), Mobile number and OASIS ID. They can even edit spelling mistakes in the names of functionaries. It is to be noted here that CBSE has made it clear that teachers who were at the OSM evaluation center for the whole day but the login information of those candidates was not collected in the OSM portal, will get paid for that day. For this, the CNS needs to make a claim before the regional office of the concerned office. They will check the claim and process the payment.

For Class 10, CBSE has introduced a new option to provide OSM evaluation dates. Data Verification and Certification Process: The CBSE has directed CNSs to enter the data in a particular sequence in the portal. First, the details of the Chief Nodal Supervisor have to be entered and then those of the Head Examiners and other personnel.

The board has requested the supervisors to include only the actual working days of the staff members. Bank details and IFSC codes must be verified before uploading. The next step would be the verification of the data. It can be done through the ‘Validate Data’ link. Corrections should be made accordingly. Finally, freezing of the payment details and certification will be done. CBSE IPS_Spot_Evalu_2526_13112026.pdf