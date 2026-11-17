The Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, has made changes in the timings of schools for students from Nursery to Class 12 due to worsening cold conditions. The timings will be applicable to all the government, aided and private schools of the Kashmir division, whether they are in rural or urban areas.



According to the new timing, students from Nursery to Class 8 will have classes from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM and students from Class 9 to Class 12 will have classes until 3:30 PM.

New Timings Applicable Across Kashmir Division As per the order, the revised timings cover every category of school in the division. Government and government-aided institutions, along with private schools, must follow the new schedule. The notification clarifies that the timings are the same for rural and urban schools. Younger students from Nursery to Class 8 will attend from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM, whereas senior students in Classes 9 to 12 will stay on until 3:30 PM.

Parents Raised Concerns Over Freezing Mornings According to local media reports, parents in the winter zones of the Kashmir division had demanded a change in school hours as morning temperatures dropped sharply. They urged the School Education Department to prioritise the health and wellbeing of schoolchildren. Parents had reportedly sought a schedule of 10 AM to 3 PM in Srinagar and 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM for areas outside the Srinagar Municipality Limits, so that children would not have to travel in extreme cold.

Mid-October Order Had Set Earlier Schedule The latest revision follows an earlier directive issued in mid-October, which came into effect from October 15. That order asked schools within Srinagar Municipal Limits to function from 10 AM to 3:30 PM, while schools outside the limits were to operate from 10:30 AM to 4 PM. With the new order, the timings have been changed again as the cold intensifies, reflecting the administration’s attempt to balance academic schedules with student safety during the winter months.



