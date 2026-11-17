RRB Group D Scorecard 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 for candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) under Employment Notification CEN 09/2025. Candidates can now download their scorecards and view their normalised marks through the official regional websites of the RRB. To access the documents, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth in the login window.

ALSO READ: CBSE OSM Evaluation 2026: Board Releases New Instructions For Evaluation Data Verification On IPS Portal The link for the scorecard will remain active on the portal until 11:55 PM on December 1, 2026. After this, candidates will no longer be able to download their scorecards, and no requests to reopen the link will be entertained. The examination board had previously released the zone-wise Group D results, along with the cut-off marks, on November 12, 2026.

RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 OUT: Overview Events Details Exam Name RRB Group D (Level 1) Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board Advertisement No. CEN 09/2025 Total Vacancies 22,195 Exam Dates 3rd August to 25th August Category Scorecard Status Released Candidates Appeared 52,39,760 Candidates Qualified for PET 42,909 RRB Group D Result 2026 12th November RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 16th November Last date to download Scorecard 1st December (11:55 PM) Login Details Required Registration Number and Date of Birth Selection Process CBT PET Document Verification Medical Examination Official Website www.rrbcdg.gov.in RRB GROUP D CBT Scorecards 2026: How To Check? Step 1: Visit the official website, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the regional link.

Step 3: Under the regional section, find the link titled RRB Group D CEN 09/2025.

Step 4: Click on the scorecard link.

Step 5: Once the link is clicked, a new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Enter the details such as registration number and date of birth in the designated spaces.

Step 7: Click on the submit button.

Step 8: The RRB Group D scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 9: Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference Direct link here.

Candidates can check their percentile scores and normalised marks by logging in to the portal. ALSO READ: Kashmir School Timing Update: Directorate Revises All School Timings As Cold Wave Tightens Grip | Full Schedule Here