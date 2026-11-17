JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially published the admit cards for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for Class 6 – 2027 (Phase-I, for summer-bound schools). Parents and registered candidates can now easily download the hall tickets online by visiting the official NVS website (navodaya.gov.in) or the admission portal ie. cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs and entering their registration number and date of birth. This offline entrance examination will be conducted on November 28, 2026, at designated examination centers across the country.

As the NVS does not send hard copies of admit cards by post, it is mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy of the downloaded admit card to gain entry into the examination hall.

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JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 OUT: Steps To Download

You can download your hall ticket by following the simple steps provided below.

1. First, visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rsil.gov.in.

2. Click on the "JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027" link available on the homepage.

3. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

4. After entering the captcha code, click on the "Submit" or "Download" button.

5. Your admit card will appear on the screen; download it and take a printout.

Navodaya Class 6 Admit Card 2027 Download Link:

The admit card link for Navodaya Class 6 is available on the official portals, navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.in. Students can now download their admit cards without any delay. For the convenience of students, a direct link to download the admit card has also been provided further down.