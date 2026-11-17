Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 18, 2026): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe. Students will gain a better understanding of current affairs and the world around them through these news headlines.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For November 18:

1. Keralam CM announces Tirupati-model mega project for Sabarimala

2. SCBA seeks action against lawyer for derogatory remarks about CJI

3. Cyclone Akvan likely to become a severe cyclonic storm by November 19

4. Bilkis Bano says Supreme Court did not inform or hear her before granting bail to two convicts; vows to fight order

5. SIR row: Supreme Court agrees to hear INDIA bloc’s ‘interrogatories’ on ‘nationwide SIR’, CEC

School Assembly International News Headlines For November 18:

1. Trump arrives in Manila to hold discussions with Quad leaders

2. Pakistan, Iran stress sustained engagement, coordination for regional stability

3. Japan offers ASEAN nations access to energy storage

4. Head of China’s Baidu warns of AI ‘bubble’ ahead of APEC talks

5. Pope Leo misses the catch as rosary from crowd hits his eye in Peru

School Assembly Sports News Headlines For November 18:

1. Dhoni ends IPL playing career as CSK appoints him team mentor

2. IND vs NZ Tests: Santner’s absence leaves leadership void, says Rachin Ravindra

3. UEFA backs France's Diallo to stand against Infantino in FIFA election

4. IND vs NZ Tests: We will play four fast bowlers for sure, says Gill

5. Lakshya Raichandani dedicates U19 Asia Cup glory to his late coach

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