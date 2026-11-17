SBI JA Clerk Result 2026: The result of the SBI (State Bank of India) Clerk examination 2026 is going to be declared on the official website on November 17, 2026. Those candidates who have taken the SBI Clerk prelims examination 2026 as per notification CRPD/CR/2026-27/17 can check their status regarding qualification from the result.

The result of the exam shall be published by the State Bank of India on its official website, sbi.bank.in. The result is for those candidates who had applied for 7,680 regular posts of Junior Associate. The result will carry details like name, roll number, category, and qualifying status of the candidates.

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SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: Overview

The SBI Clerk Prelims result for 1,538 backlog vacancies was released earlier. Candidates who are waiting for regular vacancies can check the result details in the table below.

Particulars Details Recruiting Organisation State Bank of India (SBI) Post Name Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Common Post Name SBI JA Clerk Advertisement Number CRPD/CR/2026-27/17 Regular Vacancies 7,680 Preliminary Exam Dates 26th & 27th September 2026 Result Status 17th November 2026 Mains Exam Date 26th November 2026 Official Website sbi.bank.in

SBI Prelims Result 2026: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.bank.in and search the Careers section.



Step 2: Select Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).



Step 3: Look out for Advertisement Number CRPD/CR/2026-27/17.



Step 4: Select the link for the Preliminary Examination Result when it becomes available.



Step 5: Open the PDF file of the result and look for your roll number.



Step 6: Confirm if your roll number has been shortlisted or not.

SBI Prelims Result 2026: Details Mentioned

The SBI Clerk result has the following candidate-related exam details.