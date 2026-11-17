WB Government Job Application Fee Waiver: The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday announced various measures that would benefit those seeking jobs in the government, which included waiving of fees for taking part in the recruitment examinations and providing relaxation for two years from 2027 in the upper age limit. One lakh government jobs would also be filled up through competitive examinations in different departments such as police and education over the next five years.

"We will abolish the fees charged for government job examinations—no fees will be taken from General, SC, or ST candidates anymore!" — Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari.🧡 In his address, he criticized the previous system of collecting ₹500 from every General candidates and ₹250 from SC/ST applicants pointing out that lakhs of unemployed General and SC/ST youths who do not qualify end up losing their hard-earned money without getting a job. To end this financial burden on aspirants and fulfill a key commitment from the Sankalpa Patra, CM announced that the Finance Department is finalizing the complete removal of government exam fees. Alongside this, he outlined his broader vision to launch the 'Bharosa' Scheme, which will categorize unemployed graduate and non-graduate youths into two groups and provide financial allowances for exam preparation for up to five years until they secure employment—a measure supporters highlight as direct relief for struggling job seekers, while opposition critics have questioned the state's fiscal capacity to sustain long-term allowances. 🇮🇳🪷🚩

While speaking at an event organised by the Paschim Medinipur District Police, Adhikari said there would be no application fees for government recruitment examinations in the state.

Financial Support for Aspirants and Girl Students

The government is preparing the ‘Bhorosa’ scheme, which will give graduates and non-graduates financial assistance for at least five years while they prepare for competitive exams. Its details will be announced separately.

Another initiative, ‘Bhagini Nivedita’, will begin in January. Girl students who pursue higher education after their board examinations will receive Rs 50,000 over three years.

Police Recruitment and Appointment Letters

On recruitment, 1,331 sub-inspectors are expected to join the state police next month, and 4,000 constables will be hired for the Kolkata Police in January. A West Bengal Police recruitment notification is also due this month.