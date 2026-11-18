IBPS PO Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to declare the results for IBPS PO Mains 2026 very soon. As soon as the results are officially announced, the candidates can download the PDF file of their scorecards from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

The IBPS PO exam was conducted on 4th October 2026. IBPS will conduct this exam for filling up of 7,565 PO vacancies through this recruitment process.

Those candidates who are qualified in the Mains Examination will be called for the next stage – a personality test and a common interview. Wait for more IBPS PO Mains 2026 results, scorecards, etc.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2026: Steps To Download

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the IBPS PO result 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘CRP PO/MT XVI Mains Result Download Link’

Step 3: A new page will open; click on the mains result link

Step 4: Fill in all the details like Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB and security captcha and click on ‘Login’.

Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details on IBPS PO Result 2026 Scorecard PDF

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will shortly release the IBPS PO result 2026 scorecard PDF on the official website. The IBPS PO scorecard will contain the following information.

-Candidate’s Name

-Roll Number

-Registration Number

-Qualifying Status

-Total Marks

-Marks Obtained

Result Date