- CISF Exam City Slips released on November 17, 2026.
- CBT exams are scheduled for November 30 and December 1, 2026.
- Admit cards will be issued from November 25 to 27, 2026.
CISF Constable Tradesman City Slip 2026: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has informed the aspirants about the cities in which they have to appear for the posts of Constable (Fire), Tradesman, and Driver on November 17, 2026. The examination is to be held as a computer-based test on November 30 and December 1, 2026, at different centers in India. The total number of vacancies in this recruitment process is 1,161.
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CISF Constable & Tradesman Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: Overview
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Details
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Information
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Recruitment Authority
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Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
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Post Names
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ASI/Exe (LDCE)-2023, Constable (Fire)-2024, Constable (Tradesman)-2024, Constable (Driver & DCPO)-2024
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Total Vacancies
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1,161
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Dates
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November 30, 2026 and December 1, 2026
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Exam City Slip
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Released on November 17, 2026
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Admit Card
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To be released between November 25 and 27, 2026
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Login Credentials Needed
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Registration number and password
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Official Website
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cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
CISF Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to Download
1. Go to the official CISF recruitment website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
2. Click on the link “Exam City Intimation Slip” for Constable (Fire), Tradesman, and Driver available on the homepage.
3. Enter your registration number and password.
4. Submit the details, and then the city slip will appear on the screen.
5. Make sure that you have verified the exam city, date, and other details.
6. Print out the slip for future use.
Direct link: cdn.digialm.com
Official site: cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
CISF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2026: What to do after downloading?
Please read the guidelines on the admission card after downloading it for the CISF Constable (Fire, Tradesman, Driver) and ASI test 2026. At least sixty minutes prior to the start of the test, you must arrive at the testing location.
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Carrying any electronic devices, such as watches, to the examination site is absolutely forbidden.