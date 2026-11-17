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To be released between November 25 and 27, 2026

2. Click on the link “Exam City Intimation Slip” for Constable (Fire), Tradesman, and Driver available on the homepage.

1. Go to the official CISF recruitment website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

3. Enter your registration number and password.

4. Submit the details, and then the city slip will appear on the screen.

5. Make sure that you have verified the exam city, date, and other details.

6. Print out the slip for future use.