Cyclone Akvan: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the southern districts of West Bengal over the next two days as Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan' approaches the eastern coast.

Kolkata and several neighbouring districts have already received overnight showers and morning drizzle under the influence of the weather system.

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THESE South Bengal Districts On Heavy Rain And Thunderstorm Alert

Overnight rain lashed the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, alongside Kolkata, Howrah, and Paschim Medinipur.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm, is likely in North 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, and Bankura till the morning of November 21. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also likely to prevail across Kolkata and other south Bengal districts until Saturday, the department said.