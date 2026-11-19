- Cyclone Akvan brings heavy rain, thunderstorms to West Bengal.
- Kolkata experiences traffic disruptions due to morning downpour.
- IMD issues alerts for Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts.
Cyclone Akvan: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the southern districts of West Bengal over the next two days as Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan' approaches the eastern coast.
Kolkata and several neighbouring districts have already received overnight showers and morning drizzle under the influence of the weather system.
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THESE South Bengal Districts On Heavy Rain And Thunderstorm Alert
Overnight rain lashed the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, alongside Kolkata, Howrah, and Paschim Medinipur.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm, is likely in North 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, and Bankura till the morning of November 21. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also likely to prevail across Kolkata and other south Bengal districts until Saturday, the department said.
Traffic Snarls Hit Kolkata, Salt Lake, And New Town
Kolkata woke up to a drizzle on Thursday morning, with rainfall intensity steadily picking up as the day progressed. The downpour during morning rush hours disrupted daily commutes, triggering traffic snarls across various parts of the metropolis as well as the adjoining Salt Lake and New Town. Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue over Kolkata and its adjoining areas till Saturday.
Advisory For Fishermen
In view of rough sea conditions triggered by the severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD has issued an advisory urging fishermen not to venture into the sea until Saturday.
Cyclone Akvan Landfall Date And Location
The IMD said that the weather system is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross North Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20.
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The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds gusting to 110 kmph across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. The storm will also bring rainfall to other states, including Chhattisgarh and Telangana, among others.
(With Inputs From PTI)