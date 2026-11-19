Cyclone Akvan Impact: Severe cyclonic storm ‘Akvan’ is likely to become weaker before it reaches the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha on Friday. Due to this, East Coast Railway has changed the timings of 23 major trains running between November 18 and 20.

According to jagran.com, many trains will depart later than their scheduled time, while some will be slowed down on the way. The railways have taken this decision to ensure passenger safety and keep rail operations smooth. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin on Thursday morning, the storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwards at 12 kmph in the last six hours. At 5:30 am, it was about 440 km east-southeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 440 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 580 km east-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 530 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 590 km south of Puri (Odisha).

The railways have asked passengers to check the new timings of their trains before starting their journey. Trains to run 8 hours late As per the railway's notice, on November 19, the Howrah-Tiruchirappalli Express (12663) and SMVT Bengaluru-Muzaffarpur Express (15227) will leave 8 hours late. The Charlapalli-Shalimar East Coast Express (18046) and Junagarh Road-Bhubaneswar Express (20838) will run 7 hours late.

ALSO READ: Train Travel Update: Indian Railways Clarifies Stand On Reports Of RAC System Scrapping The Visakhapatnam-Amritsar-Hirakud Express (20807) on November 20 will leave 5 hours and 30 minutes late. The Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar-Hirakhand Express (18448) on November 19 and the Palasa-Cuttack MEMU (68446) on November 20 will leave 5 hours late each. Vande Bharat Train to run 3.5 hours late The Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20841), Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru Prashanthi Express (18463), and Gunupur-Cuttack MEMU (68434) will leave 3.5 hours late on November 20. On November 19, the Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express (12863) and Shalimar-Vasco da Gama Amravati Express (18047) will run 3 hours late. The Howrah-Chennai Mail (12839) and SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Duronto Express (12246) will leave 2.5 hours late on November 19. Also, the Rourkela-Gunupur Rajyarani Express (18117), Patna-Ernakulam Superfast Express (22644), and Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express (12704) will run 2 hours late on November 19. ALSO READ: Indian Railway Sets New Benchmark Through Its Udhna Model Of Handling Festival Rush The Bhubaneswar New-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express (22819) and Palasa-Bhubaneswar MEMU (68420) will leave 2 hours late on November 20. The Silchar-Charlapalli Express (15646) on November 18 and the Shalimar-Charlapalli Special (08045) on November 20 will run 1 hour late each.