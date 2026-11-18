Indian Railway demonstrated exemplary planning and operational efficiency in managing the massive passenger rush during the Diwali–Chhath festive season. With thousands of passengers travelling to their hometowns, particularly towards eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other eastern destinations, Indian Railways undertook extensive arrangements involving additional train services, dedicated passenger holding facilities, systematic boarding and enhanced security to ensure safe and hassle-free journeys.

Udhna: A model for large-scale passenger management. Udhna railway station in Surat emerged as the flagship example of Indian Railways' crowd management strategy. A major milestone was achieved with the completion and commissioning of the Yatri Suvidha Kendra (Passenger Holding Area) on 31 October 2026, just ahead of the festive rush.

Developed by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the facility spans approximately 10,224 square metres and is India’s largest passenger holding facility of its kind. Designed to accommodate approximately 15,000 passengers at a time, it is complemented by the existing 2,550 square metre railway holding area. The facility provides dedicated pre-ticketing, ticketing and post-ticketing zones, enabling passengers to wait in an organised manner before proceeding towards platforms. This arrangement helps regulate passenger movement and reduce congestion at platforms, circulating areas and station approaches. Around 7 lakh passengers board from Udhna in 15 days The effectiveness of these arrangements was reflected in the passenger movement figures. Between 1 and 15 November 2026, Indian Railways operated 62 special trains, mainly unreserved, along with 136 regular trains from Udhna. Around 7 lakh passengers boarded trains from Udhna for various destinations during this period.

The large holding facility provided an organised environment for passengers awaiting their trains, while dedicated ticketing counters and regulated movement facilitated systematic boarding. Metric Stat / Detail Passengers boarded at Udhna in 15 days 7 lakh Yatri Suvidha Kendra capacity at a time 15,000+ Trains from Udhna in 15 days 198 Modern amenities and advanced security infrastructure The Yatri Suvidha Kendra is equipped with comprehensive passenger amenities, including 10 dedicated ticket-booking counter windows, covered waiting spaces, seating arrangements for senior citizens and Divyangjan, separate toilet facilities for men and women, a baby-feeding room and RO- filtered drinking water. For passenger comfort, 32 High Volume Low Speed (HVLS) fans have been installed. A public announcement system with 146 speakers, passenger information display boards and comprehensive signage facilitates effective communication and passenger guidance.

Security has been strengthened through 55 high-end CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition and video analytics. Adequate lighting, fire-safety provisions and emergency management measures further enhance passenger safety. A landmark infrastructure achievement An especially noteworthy aspect of the Udhna facility is its rapid execution. Construction commenced in June 2026 and, despite challenging monsoon conditions and difficult soil conditions, the project was completed in just five months and opened to passengers on 31 October 2026. Coordinated efforts across Indian Railway The festive crowd management strategy extended across Indian Railway's network. Ahmedabad and Vadodara divisions also undertook extensive passenger facilitation arrangements at important stations, supported by special train operations, deployment of railway personnel, security arrangements and continuous monitoring. The collective efforts of operating, commercial, security, engineering, electrical, medical and other departments ensured coordinated management of passenger movement and operational requirements. The successful management of the Diwali–Chhath rush highlights Indian Railway’s commitment to passenger-centric infrastructure, meticulous planning and efficient operations. The Udhna Yatri Suvidha Kendra stands as a significant example of how dedicated holding infrastructure, additional train services and coordinated manpower deployment can transform the management of large passenger gatherings. In all, Indian Railways operated 261 special trains originating from its network between 1 st November and 15 th November, 2026, carrying around 4.20 lakh additional passengers through these trains. Through these concerted efforts, Indian Railway ensured that lakhs of passengers could undertake their festive journeys with greater safety, convenience and confidence.