India's consumer electronics market is projected to grow to around Rs 10 lakh crore by 2030 from Rs 7 lakh crore in 2024, driven by rising demand for premium products, upgrades of existing products and expansion in smaller cities, a report said on Tuesday.

The report by electronics goods seller Croma and Kearney, a consulting firm, highlighted a significant shift in India's electronics consumption patterns, with consumers increasingly opting for premium smartphones, larger televisions and technologically advanced appliances. Non-metro markets are also emerging as important growth centres, recording nearly twice the sales growth of metropolitan markets between 2022 and 2025, the report said. According to Croma's sales data, Tier III cities recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40 per cent during the period, followed by Tier I cities at 35 per cent and Tier II cities at 30 per cent. In comparison, sales in metro towns grew at just 13 per cent.

The share of non-metro markets in Croma's overall sales increased from 32 per cent in 2022 to 44 per cent in 2025. Also Read: Sensex Tanks 553 Points: What Broke Stock Market's Two-Day Winning Streak On premiumisation, the report said the average selling price of smartphones at Croma rose 34 per cent between 2021 and 2025, while smartphones priced above Rs 50,000 recorded a CAGR of 26 per cent between 2022 and 2025. In the air-conditioner segment, inverter models increased their share from 9 per cent in 2015 to 91 per cent in 2025, reflecting the growing mainstream adoption of premium features. Similarly, televisions with screen sizes of 55 inches and above accounted for one-third of Croma's television sales in 2025, compared with just one in 25 in 2015, the report released to mark the electronics seller's 20 years of operations, said.

Also Read: Is There Fraudulent Loan Against Your PAN? Step-By-Step Guide To Find Out Emerging product categories are also gaining traction. Dishwashers and dryers together registered a volume CAGR of 29 per cent at Croma between 2021 and 2025, while gaming devices grew 26 per cent, hearables 23 per cent and air fryers 22 per cent.

"Over the last two decades, we have witnessed India's consumer-electronics market evolve from first-time adoption to being shaped by aspiration, experience and continual upgrading," Shibashish Roy, chief executive officer and managing director of Croma's parent Infiniti Retail, said. Disclaimer: This story has been directly published from the agency feed (PTI). No changes have been made except the headline.