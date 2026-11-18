Domestic equity benchmark indices--Sensex and Nifty-- traded sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday, breaking two days of gaining momentum. Sensex. Analysts attribute the downturn in the stock market to profit booking after a rally in the last two sessions.

BSE Sensex hit an early low at 81.979.64, down 553 points from the last close of 82,532.19. Nifty50 fell 181 points to a low of 25,206.20 as compared to the previous session's closing of 25,387.40. "Indian equity markets opened on a cautious note, with benchmark indices displaying resilience despite trading near elevated levels. However, stretched technical indicators point to the possibility of intermittent profit-taking. Sectoral performance remains uneven, with Metals and Consumer Durables declining more than 1%, while Pharma and Healthcare stocks are showing relative strength," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

In the currency and commodity markets, WTI crude has eased further towards $83–84 a barrel, offering some relief on the macroeconomic front, Ponmudi added. At around 10:40 AM, Nifty50 was trading at 25,243.15, down 144.25 points or 0.57 per cent. Sensex was quoted at 82,139.26, down 392.93 points or 0.48 per cent. Top Losers And Gainers At around 10:46 AM, the top losers were: Titan, TCS, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, Indigo, BEL, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and HCL Tech. Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement, Maruti, L&T, SBI and ICICI Bank were trading in green.