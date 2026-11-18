The shares of Apollo Micro Systems traded higher in early trading on Wednesday, November 18, despite a sell-off in the domestic stock market, after the defence sector company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Redon Systems Private Limited, aiming to collaborate on tethered drone systems and multi-barrel loitering munition systems for the Indian defence forces.

The stock started the session in green at Rs 458.50 as compared to the last closing of Rs 458.35 on NSE. The defence stock escalated the momentum further, hitting a day high at Rs 468.70, up 2.25 per cent from the last closing.

However, the stock further erased gains due to broad-based selling pressure in the stock market. Last seen, Apollo Micro Systems shares were trading at Rs 448.25, down 2.20 per cent or Rs 10.10.

The defence stock has given a massive 62 per cent return so far this year despite volatility in the stock market, according to data on the exchange.

Meanwhile, its 52-week high and low values stood at Rs 478 and Rs 179.50, respectively.

Signs MOU

"Apollo Micro Systems Limited, in the ordinary course of business, has today, i.e. 18 November 2026, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding as a Strategic Collaboration and Framework Agreement with Redon Systems Private Limited, Hyderabad, for collaboration in the field of Tethered drone systems and multi-barrel loitering munition systems and other Aerial Platforms for the Indian defence forces and government requirements," the company said in an exchange filing.