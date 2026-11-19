ODISHA School Holiday Update: The Odisha State Government has issued an order that all government, aided and private schools, and Anganwadi centers in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Kandhamal must remain closed from November 19 to 21, 2026. The Special Relief Commissioner issued the order on November 18 as a precautionary measure against the impact of the Cyclonic Storm “Akvan”.

The collectors of the above-mentioned six districts may further close the schools beyond November 21 depending on the situation. Collectors of other districts may decide on school closures based on the situation.

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Odisha School Holiday: Official Closure Details

All schools and Anganwadi centres in the six named districts remain shut from November 19 to 21. The closure applies to government, aided and private institutions alike, and is mandatory, not optional.

Odisha School Holiday: IMD Latest Updates

The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” [Pronunciation: Akvan] over the westcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwards with the speed of 12 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 19th November, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 14.5°N and Longitude 85.3°E, about 440 km east-southeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 440 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 580 km east-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 530 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 590 km south of Puri (Odisha).