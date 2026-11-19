SBI Clerk 2026 Preliminary Exam Result: The State Bank of India (SBI) has held the SBI Clerk 2026 Preliminary Exam for Regular Vacancies on September 26 & 27. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam can view the SBI Clerk 2026 Prelims Exam Result.

The result has been declared by SBI on November 18 and the SBI Clerk 2026 Mains Exam will take place on November 26 & 27. As per this recruitment process, the SBI is planning to fill 7680 Clerk/ Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 OUT: Overview

The SBI Clerk Prelims result for 1,538 backlog vacancies was released earlier. Candidates who are waiting for regular vacancies can check the result details in the table below.

Particulars Details Recruiting Organisation State Bank of India (SBI) Post Name Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Common Post Name SBI JA Clerk Advertisement Number CRPD/CR/2026-27/17 Regular Vacancies 7,680 Preliminary Exam Dates 26th & 27th September 2026 Result Status 17th November 2026 Mains Exam Date 26th November 2026 Official Website sbi.bank.in

SBI Prelims Result 2026: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.bank.in and search the Careers section.



Step 2: Select Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).



Step 3: Look out for Advertisement Number CRPD/CR/2026-27/17.



Step 4: Select the link for the Preliminary Examination Result when it becomes available.



Step 5: Open the PDF file of the result and look for your roll number.



Step 6: Confirm whether your roll number has been shortlisted or not.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Link

SBI has released the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026; the direct link to check the result is provided here. Candidates who qualify the prelims will be shortlisted for the SBI Clerk mains exam, which is scheduled to be held on November 26 & 27.