SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: State Bank of India (SBI) is set to announce the SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam Result 2026 on 18th November. However, the official authorities have not yet confirmed the date and time of the announcement. As per the latest news, the result is awaited. Once the results are declared, candidates can view their results by visiting the official website, sbi.bank.in.

The preliminary examination was held on 26 and 27 September 2026 for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). Recruitment is being done to fill around 7,680 vacancies (both regular and backlog).

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SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: Overview

The SBI Clerk Prelims result for 1,538 backlog vacancies was released earlier. Candidates who are waiting for regular vacancies can check the result details in the table below.

Particulars Details Recruiting Organisation State Bank of India (SBI) Post Name Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Common Post Name SBI JA Clerk Advertisement Number CRPD/CR/2026-27/17 Regular Vacancies 7,680 Preliminary Exam Dates 26th & 27th September 2026 Result Status 17th November 2026 Mains Exam Date 26th November 2026 Official Website sbi.bank.in

SBI Prelims Result 2026: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.bank.in and search the Careers section.



Step 2: Select Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).



Step 3: Look out for Advertisement Number CRPD/CR/2026-27/17.



Step 4: Select the link for the Preliminary Examination Result when it becomes available.



Step 5: Open the PDF file of the result and look for your roll number.



Step 6: Confirm whether your roll number has been shortlisted or not.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: Click here to check (Link will be active soon)