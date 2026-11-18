TOSS October 2026 Results: Results of the SSC and Intermediate Public Examinations held in October 2026 by the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), Hyderabad, are hereby declared on behalf of the Telangana State Government, today, i.e., 18th November, 2026. All students who appeared in the examination from 11th October 2026 to 17th October 2026 can now check their results & download their provisional marks memo from the official website at telanganaopenschool.org.

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Conducting Body Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), Hyderabad Exams Covered SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12)- October Session 2026 Theory Exam Date October 11 to 17, 2026 Result Declaration Date November 18, 2026 Login Credentials Admission Number or Roll Number Official Website telanganaopenschool.org TOSS October 2026 Results and Download Marks Memo: How To Check? 1. Visit the official website of the TOSS website, i.e., telanganaopenschool.org. 2. Look for the ‘Results’ or ‘Latest News or Announcements’ section on the homepage.

3. Click on the active link for ‘Results of SSC (TOSS) Public Examinations October 2026’ or ‘Results of Intermediate (TOSS) Public Examination October 2026’. 4. Enter the admission number or roll number in the login field and click Submit. 5. The subject-wise marks, grade or result status, and overall score will appear on the screen. 6. Download and print a copy of the provisional marks memo for admission and record purposes. ALSO READ: RSSB JE Recruitment 2026-27 Out: Rajasthan SSB Begins Registration For 1,909 Posts; Check Eligibility And Direct Link Here Direct Link to Check TOSS SSC & Intermediate Results 2026: Candidates who appeared in the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) October 2026 examination can now check their results online from the official website. Results for SSC & Intermediate classes is available on www.telanganaopenschool.org. Candidates can use their admission number or hall ticket number to download the result on the official website. Below is the direct link to check TOSS SSC & Intermediate Result 2026:

TOSS SSC October 2026 Result: Direct Link TOSS Intermediate October 2026 Result: Direct Link