The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) issued a notification for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on its official website, www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, on November 17, 2026. As per the latest notification from the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, 1,909 Junior Engineer (JE) posts are available across 6 departments in the state of Rajasthan in the fields of Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical. This revised notification is for both degree and diploma aspirants.

Online applications can be filled out on the website between November 18 and December 17, 2026. There is no need to apply again if an application form has already been submitted for the previous notification. The examination date for the RSSB JE 2027 has been set for February 3 – February 5, 2027.

Step 2: Candidates who do not have an SSO ID must complete their registration first. Applicants who already have an SSO ID can log in directly.

Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan SSO Portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in .

RSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Steps To Apply And Direct Link

The branch-wise vacancy distribution is given below.

Engineering Degree/Diploma in the relevant discipline

Last Date to Apply

Candidates can download the detailed notification from the official RSSB website.

Step 3: After logging in, select the Recruitment Portal under Citizen Apps (G2C).

Step 4: Find the Junior Engineer Combined Direct Recruitment 2026 application and click on Apply Now.

Step 5: Complete the One Time Registration process and pay the prescribed OTR fee if it has not already been paid.

Step 6: Enter the required personal and educational information. Select department preferences and upload the required documents.

Step 7: Review all the information and submit the application form. Make sure the Application ID is generated.

Step 8: Download Application Form: Download and print the submitted application form for future use.

Note: Candidates are advised to complete their One Time Registration (OTR) and verify all the required details before submitting the application.

RSSB JE Apply Online 2026: Click Here