The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) issued a notification for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on its official website, www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, on November 17, 2026. As per the latest notification from the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, 1,909 Junior Engineer (JE) posts are available across 6 departments in the state of Rajasthan in the fields of Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical. This revised notification is for both degree and diploma aspirants.
Online applications can be filled out on the website between November 18 and December 17, 2026. There is no need to apply again if an application form has already been submitted for the previous notification. The examination date for the RSSB JE 2027 has been set for February 3 – February 5, 2027.
Candidates can download the detailed notification from the official RSSB website.
RSSB JE Notification 2026 (Revised) PDF Out: Click to Download
RSSB JE Notification 2026-27: Overview
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Events
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Exam Name
|RSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical and Mechanical/Electrical)
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Advertisement Number
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10/2026 (Revised)
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Total Vacancies
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1909
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Revised RSSB JEN Notification Date
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17th November 2026
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Apply Online Start Date
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18th November 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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17th December 2026
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Age Limit
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18 to 40 years
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Age Calculation Date
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1st January 2027
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Educational Qualification
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Engineering Degree/Diploma in the relevant discipline
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Selection Process
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Recruitment Examination and Document Verification
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RSSB JE Exam Date 2027
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3rd to 5th February 2027 (Proposed)
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Salary
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Pay Matrix Level 10
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Job Location
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Rajasthan
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Official Website
RSSB JE Vacancy 2026 Branch-wise
The branch-wise vacancy distribution is given below.
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Engineering Discipline
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Vacancies
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Civil Engineering (Degree)
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1231
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Civil Engineering (Diploma)
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571
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Electrical Engineering (Degree)
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59
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Mechanical/Electrical Engineering (Diploma)
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48
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Total
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1909
RSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Steps To Apply And Direct Link
Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan SSO Portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Candidates who do not have an SSO ID must complete their registration first. Applicants who already have an SSO ID can log in directly.
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Step 3: After logging in, select the Recruitment Portal under Citizen Apps (G2C).
Step 4: Find the Junior Engineer Combined Direct Recruitment 2026 application and click on Apply Now.
Step 5: Complete the One Time Registration process and pay the prescribed OTR fee if it has not already been paid.
Step 6: Enter the required personal and educational information. Select department preferences and upload the required documents.
Step 7: Review all the information and submit the application form. Make sure the Application ID is generated.
Step 8: Download Application Form: Download and print the submitted application form for future use.
Note: Candidates are advised to complete their One Time Registration (OTR) and verify all the required details before submitting the application.