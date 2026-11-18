NEET UG 2026 Case: A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the framing of charges against 14 accused, including three subject experts, in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Special Judge Ajay Gupta of Rouse Avenue Court cited the Bharatiya Nagarik Sanhita, the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act and the Copyright Act.

ALSO READ: DoE Directs Delhi Schools To Resume Physical Classes For All Grades After CAQM Revokes GRAP-III Curbs Formal Framing on November 21 The Rouse Avenue Court also directed that charges be framed for offences under the Copyright Act, with the formal framing of charges scheduled for November 21. Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta passed the directions and ordered that all 14 accused be physically produced before the court on Saturday, November 21, for the formal framing of charges.

Those named include Accused Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar and Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi, who have been charged with the offences.

ALSO READ: RSSB JE Recruitment 2026-27 Out: Rajasthan SSB Begins Registration For 1,909 Posts; Check Eligibility And Direct Link Here Trial to Begin November 25 Prosecution evidence will be recorded from November 25 on a day-to-day basis. The CBI registered the case in May, filed its main charge sheet against 13 accused in July, and a supplementary one against Suryavanshi on September 2.

