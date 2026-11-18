Delhi Air Quality Relief: Schools across Delhi will resume physical classes for students of all grades with immediate effect, after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on November 17. The Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a circular to this effect.

The order applies to government, government-aided and recognised private unaided schools, along with those run by the NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board. School heads have been directed to inform students, staff and parents without delay.

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DoE Circular: Order of the Notice

According to the circular, owing to the CAQM’s decision to lift the Stage-III measures from the existing GRAP timetable, classes for all students are to be conducted through the regular classroom schedule in physical mode immediately. This has been instructed by the order, which has come after approval from the competent authority and is applicable to all categories of schools in the capital city.