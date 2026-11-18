- Delhi schools to resume physical classes for all grades.
- CAQM revoked Stage III GRAP restrictions immediately.
- DoE circular ends hybrid learning for Delhi schools.
Delhi Air Quality Relief: Schools across Delhi will resume physical classes for students of all grades with immediate effect, after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on November 17. The Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a circular to this effect.
The order applies to government, government-aided and recognised private unaided schools, along with those run by the NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board. School heads have been directed to inform students, staff and parents without delay.
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DoE Circular: Order of the Notice
According to the circular, owing to the CAQM’s decision to lift the Stage-III measures from the existing GRAP timetable, classes for all students are to be conducted through the regular classroom schedule in physical mode immediately. This has been instructed by the order, which has come after approval from the competent authority and is applicable to all categories of schools in the capital city.
Schools Covered Under the Direction:
The direction is applicable to the government, government-aided and recognized private schools in the city. Also, it is applicable to the schools managed by the NDMC, MCD and DCMO. All the schools are now supposed to follow the normal classroom schedule.
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End of Hybrid and Online Mode of Education:
The implementation of the Stage-III measures takes place in case the level of air quality falls into the category of “Severe.” With the lifting of the curbs, schools are no longer required to go for the hybrid/online mode of education. Students from all grades are supposed to be back in regular classroom education.