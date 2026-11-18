- Senior railway officials debate scrapping RAC system utility.
- RAC system allows two passengers to share one berth.
- Parliamentary committee recommended partial refund for RAC passengers.
Passengers booking train tickets often find themselves in the RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) category despite paying the full fare. Amid reports that the Railway Ministry is planning to scrap the facility, a section of senior railway officials has argued that the system has outlived its utility due to digital changes in the ticketing and reservation system.
Under the RAC system, two passengers share one berth, with each paying the full fare. The system has faced criticism over concerns about full fare collection despite passengers not getting a full berth.
RAC Introduced In 1983
The RAC facility was introduced in 1983-84 by then Railway Minister ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury while presenting the Railway Budget in Parliament.
He said that a specific number of berths would be benefit the senior-most wait-listed passengers. These berths would be allotted to them during the journey against vacancies arising when passengers with confirmed reservations failed to turn up.
He also said that the arrangement had helped eliminate the possibility of arbitrary allotment of berths by railway staff.
The Railway Ministry revised the facility in 2016, increasing the number of berths reserved for RAC passengers.
Earlier, five side-lower berths in each sleeper coach were reserved for RAC passengers, accommodating 10 people. This was increased to seven berths, allowing 14 passengers to be accommodated.
In 3AC coaches, the number of side-lower berths reserved for RAC passengers was increased from two to four, raising the passenger capacity from four to eight. Similarly, in 2AC coaches, the number of reserved berths increased from two to three, allowing six passengers instead of four.
Why Are Officials Arguing Against RAC?
A senior railway official argued that scrapping the RAC facility would also reduce the scope for unfair practices by TTEs by limiting their discretionary powers. It would also require them to complete ticket checking promptly and enter the "No Turn-Up" status in the system, making vacant berths available for current booking from the next station.
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"Officials said that when the reservation and ticketing systems were not digitally linked, RAC was a passenger-friendly initiative. However, digital innovations have changed the scenario.
"If a passenger doesn't turn up, the train ticket examiner (TTE), who carries a Hand Held Terminal (HHT) that is digitally connected to the entire ticketing system, enters the no-show status against that particular berth, and the same berth becomes available for prospective passengers from the next station, a senior offial told PTI.
Why Railways Does Not Suffer Any Financial Loss
Under the ticket cancellation norms introduced in 2015, the Railways does not suffer any financial loss when passengers fail to turn up for their journeys. It forfeits 100 per cent of the fare paid by passengers who do not show up, without providing any refund.
"The same berth is then offered to another passenger at the full fare. So, even if the seat goes vacant, there is no financial loss to the Railways because it has already collected the fare from the original passenger," the official said.
"At the same time, the vacant berth would be offered to other passengers at the next station, ensuring that the facility would not go wasted," he added.
Officials also pointed out that the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee had recommended a partial fare refund for RAC passengers.
In its report presented in the Lok Sabha on February 4, 2026, the committee observed that charging the full fare for RAC tickets was not justified when passengers remained in the RAC category even after chart preparation and were not allotted a full berth.
It suggested that the Ministry develop a mechanism to provide partial refunds to passengers who were not allotted a full berth despite paying the full fare at the time of booking.
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Officials said that developing such a refund mechanism was complex because passengers book e-tickets online as well as purchase physical tickets from reservation counters.
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At present, only Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, whose fares are 30 to 95 per cent higher than those of other trains operating on the respective routes, do not have the RAC facility.
( With inputs from PTI )