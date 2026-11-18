Passengers booking train tickets often find themselves in the RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) category despite paying the full fare. Amid reports that the Railway Ministry is planning to scrap the facility, a section of senior railway officials has argued that the system has outlived its utility due to digital changes in the ticketing and reservation system.

Under the RAC system, two passengers share one berth, with each paying the full fare. The system has faced criticism over concerns about full fare collection despite passengers not getting a full berth.

RAC Introduced In 1983

The RAC facility was introduced in 1983-84 by then Railway Minister ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury while presenting the Railway Budget in Parliament.

He said that a specific number of berths would be benefit the senior-most wait-listed passengers. These berths would be allotted to them during the journey against vacancies arising when passengers with confirmed reservations failed to turn up.

He also said that the arrangement had helped eliminate the possibility of arbitrary allotment of berths by railway staff.

The Railway Ministry revised the facility in 2016, increasing the number of berths reserved for RAC passengers.

Earlier, five side-lower berths in each sleeper coach were reserved for RAC passengers, accommodating 10 people. This was increased to seven berths, allowing 14 passengers to be accommodated.

In 3AC coaches, the number of side-lower berths reserved for RAC passengers was increased from two to four, raising the passenger capacity from four to eight. Similarly, in 2AC coaches, the number of reserved berths increased from two to three, allowing six passengers instead of four.