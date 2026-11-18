Kulgam Terror Attack: The recent terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam and the encounters with security forces have once again brought a worrying issue into focus-- the involvement of very young men in terrorism in South Kashmir. The cases of Mohammad Lateef Bhat and Umar Nisar Dar are particularly concerning. Both were young, belonged to ordinary families and had been living normal lives before reportedly becoming involved in terrorist activities. One worked as a carpenter, while the other earned his living as a bread maker. Today, their names are linked to terrorist attacks and activities in the region.

This raises an important question, what makes young men, who have their entire lives ahead of them, abandon their families, education and livelihoods to join terrorist organisations? From Normal Lives to Terrorism Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat, reportedly around 22, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district on November 18. He was reportedly involved in the attack on a CRPF post in the Akhran area of Kulgam on November 11.

Bhat belonged to Khrewan village. He completed his Class 12 education in 2021 but dropped out of college soon afterwards. He later worked as a carpenter and glazier before reportedly leaving home in November 2025 and joining LeT. He was accused of involvement in several terrorist attacks, and security agencies had announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to his capture. His death came almost a year after he is believed to have picked up a gun and joined a terrorist organisation. A week after the attack on the CRPF post, Bhat was reportedly trapped inside a mosque. Senior police and army officers made repeated appeals through video calls, asking him to surrender. However, he refused. Security forces eventually used tear gas before killing him.

KULGAM ENCOUNTER: Senior security officials urge terrorist Lateef Bhat to surrender during anti-terror operation. The terrorist is trapped inside a mosque in Zangalpora. Lateef: reads Quran’s verse. Army officer: how will you?…. Lateef: I have left and I’m very happy, I have to go to Allah. I will see his promised end - ALLAH HU AKBAR. Army officer: we are with you, surrender. why are you doing this? Lateef: ALLAH is enough for me. — subash kumar (@Krishan10_) November 18, 2026 He is also suspected to have killed a policeman in Anantnag on July 22, 2026, and is the prime suspect in the targeted killing of two non-local labourers from Chhattisgarh in Kulgam a few days later on July 31. Moreover, senior police officials said after joining the banned organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, he was receiving directions from across the border to disrupt peace here, hit tourism, and damage the economy.

Another young man whose name has emerged in the case is 19-year-old Umar Nisar Dar of Arreh village in Kulgam. Dar worked as a bread maker and reportedly went missing from home on November 10. According to investigators, Dar had been providing shelter and logistical support to Bhat for the previous five to six months. He reportedly assisted the LeT commander before joining The Resistance Front (TRF), a terrorist organisation. ALSO READ: Lateef Bhat Was Hiding Inside Mosque: How Forces Drew Kashmir's Most-Wanted Terrorist Out And Ended Year-Long Hunt Investigators believe that Dar and Bhat conducted reconnaissance at several locations on November 10, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, to identify potential targets and plan attacks on security forces. On November 11, the two allegedly attacked a CRPF naka at Akhran before fleeing the area. CCTV footage from November 10 and 11 reportedly helped investigating agencies trace their movements at different locations, including during the reconnaissance and their escape after the attack. ALSO READ: Exclusive | Is Kulgam Becoming Kashmir’s New Terror Hotspot? Army Veteran, Locals Weigh In After Dar went missing, his family had filed a missing person report at Police Station Kulgam. However, the investigation reportedly revealed his alleged links with Bhat and his involvement in providing shelter and logistical support to the terrorist commander. According to reports, both men were later intercepted by security forces at Laroo on November 17. An encounter followed, in which Dar was killed. Young, Radicalised, Recruited: The Pattern The backgrounds of Bhat and Dar highlight a growing concern about young men from ordinary families becoming involved in terrorism. Both were in their late teens or early twenties. Neither was known to have a long history of involvement in terrorist activities. They had families, jobs and opportunities to build a future for themselves. Yet, their lives took a different direction.

Some common factors stand out in their cases: - Young age: Dar was 19, while Bhat was around 22. - Ordinary backgrounds: Dar worked as a bread maker, while Bhat worked as a carpenter and glazier. - Leaving home: Both reportedly moved away from their normal family lives before becoming directly involved in terrorism. - Association and recruitment: Investigators believe Dar had been assisting Bhat for several months before allegedly joining the TRF. The reported association between the two also raises questions about how young men are drawn into terrorist networks through personal contacts and gradual involvement. The Bigger Question The Kulgam incidents should not be seen only as security operations or encounters. The deaths of two young terrorists bring a much bigger issue into focus: how are young men, some barely out of their teens, being drawn into terrorist organisations?

These questions need serious attention. Dealing with terrorism requires strong security measures, but preventing young people from joining terrorist organisations is equally important. This means understanding the factors that make them vulnerable to radicalisation, identifying early warning signs and creating opportunities that keep young people connected to education, employment, their families and society.

The cases of Lateef Bhat and Umar Nisar Dar are a reminder that the fight against terrorism is not only about dealing with those who have already joined terrorist organisations. It is also about preventing other young men from following the same path.