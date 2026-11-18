UP Polls: The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to be conducted in the early months of 2027. With 126 of the total 403 constituencies, the western districts play a decisive role in the elections. The region is largely known for agriculture and was a stronghold of former Prime Minister Charan Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). However, the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013 changed the political equation of the region. In the past decade, the western districts of UP have witnessed a significant rise of the BJP.

Impact Of Muzaffarnagar Riots A deadly riot broke out in the Muzaffarnagar district in 2013, claiming the lives of at least 60 people, while several thousands were displaced. The decades-old Jat–Muslim agrarian alliance broke after the riot, leading to a shift in the voting patterns. While the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and RLD were the major political forces prior to the riot, the BJP gained significant political grounds in the next elections.

The saffron party won all the seats of the western region in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, which were conducted a year after the riots. The religious polarization overshadowed the old agrarian alliance and caste equations, with BJP candidates winning with huge margins on several seats.

ALSO READ: UP Assembly Election: Congress Demands 181, SP Offers 24 As Massive Seat-Sharing Gap Tests INDIA Bloc Tracking Numbers While the Samajwadi Party-led alliance won 58 seats in the 2012 assembly election, the BJP alliance could only win 15 seats. Apart from this, Mayawati's BSP and RLD managed to win 35 and 9 seats, respectively. However, the script flipped in the next 2017 polls when the saffron party won a whopping 100 seats. The Akhilesh Yadav-led alliance could only get five seats, while BSP and RLD were limited to single digits.

In the 2022 assembly election, BJP, under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, continued its dominance despite SP and RLD contesting the polls together. While the saffron party won 85 seats, the SP-RLD seats could manage to win 41 seats. However, the saffron party faced a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha election when the alliance of SP and Congress managed to win 10 seats; however, the BJP still remained the single largest party.

ALSO READ: Assembly Elections: Congress Forms Screening Committees For Five States; Ajay Maken To Head In UP 2027 Assembly Polls The ruling BJP is set to contest the assembly election with Jayant Chaudhary's RLD. The election could witness tight contests as the Samajwadi Party will also contest the election with Congress. Apart from this, a new alliance between Chandrashekhar Azad's ASP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM can emerge as the third front.