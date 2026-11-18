UP Assembly Elecion: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party and Congress have intensified in the past few days. While Congress has demanded over 180 of the total 403 seats, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party is just likely to offer 24 seats initially. As per the reports, both the parties have agreed to consider the winnability factor during the talks.

SP's Offer To Congress As per the reports, the Samajwadi Party is prioritizing the performance of 2022 assembly election during the negotiation talks. It has decided to offer 24 seats to Congress, where the grand old party got over 20,000 votes while contesting independently. While the Congress has demanded equal share in the alliance, Akhilesh has reiterated the winnability factor.

Congress' Demands Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that the Congress has sought 181 seats, including 22 of those where the SP registered a victory in the previous election. It has expressed desires to contest assembly elections in Amethi, Rae Bareli, and Prayagraj, its traditional strongholds. Apart from this, it has also sought major chunks of the Muslim-dominated seats, leading to discomfort among the Samajwadi leaders.

ALSO READ: UP Assembly Election: SP-Congress Seat Talks Hit Snag Over 181-Seat Demand; Allies At Odds Over Strongholds Negotiation Continues However, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently endorsed Akhilesh's idea of winnability factor, which could scale down the party's demands significantly. "The SP chief has shared a 'draft' with our top leadership. We will make full preparations based on this draft," UPCC working president Imran Masood told the reporters.

The negotiation talks are likely to escalate in the coming days to ensure timely distribution of tickets. While the leaders from both camps have taken sharp jibes at each other in recent weeks, the top leaders acknowledge the importance of alliance to defeat the BJP. The INDIA Bloc managed to give a setback to the ruling party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election by winning 44 of the 80 seats.