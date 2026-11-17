The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to stay Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's conviction in the forged birth certificate case. A bench comprising Justices Deepankar Datta and Sheel Nagu also allowed appeals filed by Khan's wife, Tazeen Fatma, and son, Abdullah Azam Khan, seeking similar relief in the case. The apex court pronounced the judgement in separate petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court’s 2024 order, which had stayed Azam Khan’s conviction but had refused similar relief to his wife and son.

Both the UP government and Khan's son and wife had filed appeals against the High Court verdict. While the State challenged the High Court stay on Khan's conviction, his wife and son challenged denial of similar relief to them. The court on Tuesday dismissed the state's appeal and allowed the appeal by the wife and son.

What's the case? The matter gained attention after a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by Akash Saxena, now a BJP MLA from Rampur. Saxena alleged that Azam Khan’s son, Abdullah Azam Khan, had obtained two birth certificates showing different dates of birth.

ALSO READ: Azam Khan Sent To 10-Day Judicial Custody By Ghaziabad PMLA Court, To Be Lodged In Dasna Jail While one certificate recorded Abdullah's date of birth as January 1, 1993, another showed it as September 30, 1990. The prosecution claimed that the second certificate was used to establish Abdullah’s eligibility to contest the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

A Rampur court in 2023, convicted Azam Khan, his wife and son of offences including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, and sentenced them to seven years’ imprisonment. Following this, the family approached the Allahabad High Court. The High Court then suspended their sentences and granted bail to Azam's wife and son. The High Court stayed only Azam Khan's conviction, adding his position was distinguishable from his wife and son. ALSO READ: Supreme Court Declines Relief To Azam Khan In Money Laundering Case Arrest, Transfers Case To Allahabad HC What did the HC say? The High Court mentioned that there was no material evidence that Azam Khan had supplied information for obtaining the second birth certificate. It also noted that Tazeen Fatma had applied for the certificate without disclosing the earlier one, while Abdullah had used it for his election nomination and other official documents.

The UP government subsequently challenged the High Court’s order before the Supreme Court. Abdullah Azam Khan and Tazeen Fatma also challenged the refusal to stay their convictions. The Supreme Court reserved its judgment on October 28.