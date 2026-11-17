Delhi Building Collapse: In a tragic incident, a three-month-old child died after a two-storey building collapsed in Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday. While providing details, the officials stated that several people have been rescued from the site, adding that a probe has been launched. The incident occurred in the early hours, leading to panic among the locals. The national capital has witnessed several similar incidents in the recent times, causing multiple deaths and serious injuries.

#WATCH | Delhi | An old house collapsed in the Jwala Nagar area, under the jurisdiction of the Vivek Vihar police station in the Shahdara district, today. Teams from the Fire Department and Delhi Police, and ambulance services rushed to the site and rescued 7-8 people. A three-month-old child has lost his life in the incident North MCD Chairman Pankaj Luthra says, " This was a 40- 50-year-old building. A three-month-old child died in the incident." — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026 'Building Was 40-50 Years Old' As per the reports, the initial investigation has revealed that the collapsed house was old and in poor condition. While providing details, North MCD Chairman Pankaj Luthra stated that the building was decades old and confirmed the death of the child. "This was a 40-50-year-old building. A three-month-old child died in the incident," Luthra was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI. ALSO READ: ASEAN-India Summit: PM Modi Calls For Cooperation Over Competition; Highlights Connectivity, Shared Growth

Earlier on September 6, a five-storey building being used as a paying guest accommodation collapsed in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan, killing seven people and injuring others. The building had a basement where repair work was underway when the structure gave way.

The incident raised questions about unauthorised construction and structural safety, particularly in areas with a large number of student accommodations. Reports following the collapse flagged violations, including an unauthorised basement and the absence of a sanctioned building plan and Fire NOC.

Less than a month later, another building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s New Seemapuri on October 7. The four-storey structure gave way, killing four people, including two children and a 21-year-old pregnant woman, Gulafsa. Eight others were injured and rescued from the debris.

ALSO READ: Congress Targets Centre Over Invitation To Pakistan For SCO Dialogue In Delhi: 'What Has Changed?' The building was reportedly around 20–25 years old and stood on a small plot in a densely populated neighbourhood. While residents said cracks had appeared after tremors from an earthquake in Uttarakhand, a preliminary inquiry later indicated that demolition work using heavy machinery at an adjoining unauthorised construction site may have triggered the collapse.