Delhi SIR Update: The pace of addition of new names in Delhi's voter list has remained significantly slow despite the extension of the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. As per the official record, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has only received 31,027 Form-6 applications in the past 17 days, since the declaration of the deadline. Earlier on October 29, the poll body extended the deadline for filing claims and objections to November 25.

Officials Flag Sluggish Response The ECI has informed that the total number of applications received since the publication of the draft electoral roll on August 31 has reached close to 3.10 lakh. The official data suggests that 2.79 lakh Form-6 applications were submitted between August 31 and October 30. It further suggests that 31,027 more applications were received by November 15 following the deadline extension on October 29. The eligible voters apply through Form-6 to get their names added in the voters list.

'Deadline Could Further Be Extended' While expressing concern over the low number of applications, the officials stated that the deadline could further be extended, reported Jagran. As per the officials, the distribution of new enumeration forms is expected to begin by the end of this week, adding that completing the revision process within the current deadline could be challenging.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Tracker: Odisha Begins Evacuation In Six Districts, Red Alert In Andhra Ahead Of Nov 20 Landfall The revision process in the national capital began on June 30 with the door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms. The names of around 48 lakh people were removed from the draft voter list released on August 31, leading to a political row.

BLOs Asked To Expedite Process The Election Commission later revised the SIR deadline on October 29 following a directive of the Supreme Court. While the last date for filing claims and objections was set as November 25, the date for publication of the final voter list was scheduled for December 22. The BLOs were also asked to increase the pace of form distribution and collection to ensure maximum participation.