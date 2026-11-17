A fresh political controversy has erupted after Rahul Gandhi hit back at the BJP and RSS over the online trolling of his remarks about his parents' affectionate relationship. Speaking at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, the Congress leader shared personal memories of his parents. His comments later drew criticism from BJP leaders, prompting him to respond in a post on X.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that anger in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters prevents them from expressing love. "Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love. As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram." Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love. As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 17, 2026 What Happened? On Monday, Rahul Gandhi spoke at the official launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi. During his address, he shared personal memories of his parents and spoke about the deep affection they shared. He became emotional while recalling the love between his parents, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and the grief that followed Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. He also spoke about how his father's death changed his mother's life and personality.

One of his remarks about his parents' affectionate relationship later became a subject of controversy. "I've never seen this in another house. Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mamma. I thought this was a normal thing, so I would go to my friend's house, and they wouldn't be sitting in each other's laps. I'd ask my friends, 'Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?' At lunchtime, dinnertime, Mamma was sitting on Papa's lap," Rahul said, drawing smiles from the audience.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the launch event of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I see Amrinder Singh Ji here... We saw them (Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi) argue, but we only saw them fight once. The coincidence of coincidences, my father was speaking to Amrinder Singh on the phone when it happened... That was the only time we ever saw them fight. I've never seen this in another house. Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mamma. I thought this was a normal thing, so I would go to my friend's house, and they wouldn't be sitting in each other's laps. I'd ask my friends, "Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?" At lunchtime, dinnertime, Mamma was sitting on Papa's lap..." (Source: Congress) — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026 He also shared a memory of visiting Cambridge years later to learn more about his parents' love story. "There was quite a lot of mythology about my parents. One of the big stories was about their meeting at the Varsity Restaurant. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'Let's go to the Varsity Restaurant.' I wanted to see where my parents had met... I sat down," he said.

They brought the menu, and I said, 'My parents met at this restaurant.' He just looked at me and said, 'Oh, them, I know them.' And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He said, 'Oh, those two. I know exactly who you're talking about,'" Rahul shared, highlighting how memorable his parents' love story remained.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Recalls Visiting Cambridge Restaurant With Girlfriend Where His Parents First Met | Watch Explaining the emotional meaning behind the book's title, Rahul spoke about how his mother's life changed after his father's death. "It was a terrifying period for her because she knew it was going to happen. So, the book, Belonging, she belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her. Then my father disappeared, and she began another journey. A different mother. The fun-loving mother, the smiling mother, disappeared. A new mother came..."

"Suddenly, we saw our anchor (Indira Gandhi) get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor (Rajiv Gandhi) get blown to pieces... I constantly have this argument with my mother. You have a perfect memory. She never forgets anything, except one thing. If you ask her, 'What happened when Papa died?' she has no memory of it. What you read in the book has been pieced together by my sister and her... This wonderful life, this wonderful love that they had, in one day, it disappeared," Rahul Gandhi said.

ALSO READ: UP Polls: Congress To Begin Campaign In December, Key Meeting With SP Tomorrow As Leaders Soften Stance On Seat-Sharing At the beginning of his address, the Congress leader clarified that he had been instructed not to discuss politics at the event. "I have got very strict orders, which I'm going to follow. No politics. But as a son, or as children, I thought one of us should give a little flavour of my mother as well," he said. Rahul also recalled how his parents occasionally argued, although he had rarely seen them fight. "I see Amarinder Singh Ji here... We saw them (Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi) argue, but we only saw them fight once. The coincidence of coincidences, my father was speaking to Amarinder Singh on the phone when it happened... That was the only time we ever saw them fight," he recounted.

BJP Leader Reacts Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, BJP national executive committee member Anirban Ganguly called them "shamelessness disguised as simplicity". Rahul Gandhi is not "innocent." He is UNFIT. A 55-year-old man who cannot distinguish between a family dining table and a public stage -what will he do with the PMO's confidential files if he ever becomes PM even in his imagination? This is not a slip of tongue. This is a pattern. He talks about his mother sitting on his father's lap at every meal like it's a bedtime story for the nation. This is shamelessness disguised as simplicity. Imagine this man in a room with foreign intelligence agencies. Imagine him handling important files, important codes, important dossiers. In one casual interview, he will leak everything - and then call it "Mohabbat ki Dukaan." India is not a joke. India's PM chair is not a play-school chair. A man who cannot protect his family's privacy can never protect the nation's secrets. This is why Rahul Gandhi and Congress should be kept away from having power. #RahulGandhiExposed — Dr. Anirban Ganguly (অনির্বাণ গঙ্গোপাধ্যায়) (@anirbanganguly) November 16, 2026 He questioned why Rahul had spoken about his mother sitting on his father's lap during every meal, comparing the account to a bedtime story being shared with the nation. "A 55-year-old man who cannot distinguish between a family dining table and a public stage – what will he do with the PMO's confidential files if he ever becomes PM even in his imagination?"