The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday withdrew restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, offering relief to residents after a sustained improvement in air quality. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 193 at 5 pm on Tuesday, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The CAQM sub-committee took the decision to revoke GRAP Stage III after the daily average AQI reached 204 and showed a downward trend.

However, restrictions under GRAP Stages I and II will continue to remain in force across the National Capital Region. ALSO READ: Delhi SIR: Voter List Revision Sees Sluggish Response; Only 31,027 Form-6 Applications Filed Since Extension The latest improvement follows a period of poor air quality in the capital. Delhi’s AQI had reached 382 on November 6, when Stage III restrictions were imposed. The city remained in the ‘very poor’ category from November 11 to 14, before its average AQI improved to 290 on November 15 and 275 on November 16.

What Led To Improvement In Delhi's Air Quality? Dr Manoj Kumar, an air quality and energy analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), attributed the improvement to favourable weather conditions and changes in the movement of pollution from neighbouring regions.

He said northwesterly winds reaching speeds of up to 15 kmph, along with a mixing depth of around 1,500 metres, helped disperse pollutants. Changes in the transport of pollution from neighbouring areas may also have contributed to the decline. Which Restrictions Have Been Lifted Under GRAP Stage III? With the withdrawal of Stage III measures, the following restrictions imposed across Delhi-NCR have been lifted: - Construction and demolition: The ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities has been withdrawn. - Mining activities: Restrictions on stone quarrying and mining activities have been lifted. - Vehicle restrictions: BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers can now operate in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. - Diesel goods vehicles: Restrictions on the entry of older diesel-powered goods vehicles into Delhi under Stage III have been withdrawn. - Schools: The requirement for schools up to Class 5 to conduct classes in hybrid mode under Stage III has been lifted. - Office attendance: The provision allowing offices in Delhi and NCR to operate with 50 per cent staff under Stage III has also been withdrawn. ALSO READ: Delhi Metro To Start Early Services From Nov 18-22 For Post-Chhath Puja Rush | Check Routes, Timing Restrictions and measures under GRAP Stages I and II will continue to apply. Delhi Government To Give Rs 1 Lakh Grant To Pollution Checking Centres Separately, the Delhi Cabinet has approved a one-time financial grant of Rs 1 lakh each for around 800 Pollution Checking Centres (PCCs) in the city. The grant is intended to help the centres upgrade and modernise their infrastructure.