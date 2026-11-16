Delhi Metro Update: To facilitate the movement of passengers returning to the national capital after Chhath Puja, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will begin train services at 5:15 AM from November 18 to 22. The early schedule is aimed at helping travellers arriving on morning trains at major railway terminals reach their destinations without waiting for regular metro hours.

ALSO READ: Greater Noida West Gets Metro Boost: 5 New Aqua Line Stations Approved, Direct Delhi Metro Link At Sector 61 Routes And Timings According to the DMRC, early morning services between November 18 and November 22 will operate on the following corridors: Blue Line and Pink Line: Trains starting from Anand Vihar Metro station.

Trains starting from Anand Vihar Metro station. Yellow Line: Trains starting from New Delhi Metro station. The DMRC will also deploy extra trains to boost connectivity with the Red, Green, and Violet Lines at busy interchange stations, including Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate, according to news agency PTI.

Special Arrangements By DMRC Chhath Puja, a major festival celebrated across Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of northern India, sees lakhs of residents travel to their hometowns every year. The DMRC stated that these special measures are regularly introduced during major festivals to prevent overcrowding at railway terminals and ensure smooth passenger movement across Delhi-NCR.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Increases 20 Additional Trips On Weekdays After GRAP-II Imposed In National Capital Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Metro started services from terminal stations at 4:30 AM, instead of the usual 6:00 AM, to assist devotees heading out for morning Chhath Puja rituals. Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Update In a major move, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has begun the operation of New Namo Bharat Fast trains from November 16. The NCRTC has taken this step in response to the increasing number of passengers travelling from Meerut to Delhi. According to the NCRTC, these trains will significantly reduce passenger travel time during peak hours.

The new fast trains will take just eight minutes to reach Ghaziabad from Anand Vihar. Additionally, the journey from Anand Vihar to Begumpul (Meerut) will take 36 minutes. The full corridor will be covered by these trains in less than 50 minutes, compared to 55 to 60 minutes taken by regular trains. (With Inputs From PTI)