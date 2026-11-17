- Meta strengthens Instagram content protections in India.
- Advanced AI reduces sexually suggestive and violent material.
- Changes follow Indian government's content moderation requests.
In a major announcement, Meta on Tuesday said that it has “strengthened the default protections” on Instagram in India to reduce the visibility of “sexually suggestive material” and “content that depicts violence”.
The company said it is using more advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models to identify and filter unwanted content before it is recommended to users.
Meta said the changes were made specifically for India, following a government request last month to review Instagram’s recommendation systems and strengthen checks on content that could incite violence or disrupt public order.
The announcement was made in a Facebook post titled “An Update on the Content We Recommend on Instagram in India” on Monday. Meta said the changes had been developed “over the past year” and were “guided by what our users told us they want from their recommendations”.
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“Over the past year, we’ve strengthened the default protections behind what Instagram recommends in India to reduce unwanted content and improve people’s experience on Instagram. This work has been guided by what our users told us they want from their recommendations".
The move comes amid increased government scrutiny of Meta’s content moderation practices. In July, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a notice to the company over allegations that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was being promoted on Instagram. It directed Meta to disable such content and summoned its global executives to India.
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The issue esclated further after a BBC Eye investigation report found around 30 different advertisements on Meta’s platforms that allegedly promoted CSAM.
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Last month, MeitY also asked Meta to ensure that Instagram’s recommendation systems show users a variety of views rather than promoting only one or a limited set of narratives. The ministry also directed the company to act faster in identifying and flagging posts that could cause confusion, violence or public disorder.
Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said its “more capable AI models” now check content before it is recommended, instead of relying only on users to report or hide unwanted posts.
The company clarified that the changes apply to recommendations from accounts users do not follow. This means Instagram will limit the promotion of such content rather than impose a complete ban on it.