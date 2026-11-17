In a major announcement, Meta on Tuesday said that it has “strengthened the default protections” on Instagram in India to reduce the visibility of “sexually suggestive material” and “content that depicts violence”.

The company said it is using more advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models to identify and filter unwanted content before it is recommended to users.

Meta said the changes were made specifically for India, following a government request last month to review Instagram’s recommendation systems and strengthen checks on content that could incite violence or disrupt public order.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post titled “An Update on the Content We Recommend on Instagram in India” on Monday. Meta said the changes had been developed “over the past year” and were “guided by what our users told us they want from their recommendations”.