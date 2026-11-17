Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday clarified that the Election Commission does not maintain religion-wise or caste-wise voter data, days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters were missing from the state's electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Rinwa said the poll panel's database contains details such as voters' names, age or date of birth, gender, house numbers and names of relatives, but does not record their religion or caste. #WATCH | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa says, "If you look at our electoral rolls or our database, they contain the following details for each voter: their name, the type of relationship, the name of the relative, their age or date of birth, house number, and gender. Our database does not contain information regarding religion, caste, or any other such details; therefore, it is impossible for us to conduct any analysis based on these factors using our electoral rolls... About a month ago, a social media outlet conducted an analysis suggesting that a majority of the applications for the removal of names from the electoral rolls in Tarabganj or Pilibhit belonged to individuals from a particular religion. How did they conduct such an analysis? Similarly, a newspaper conducted an extensive analysis during the by-election in Kundarki. They provided details for every polling booth—including the 430 names that were removed—and specified how many of those individuals were Hindu, how many were Muslim, and so on. The answer is that our electoral rolls—which have been available since April 10th following the Special Summary Revision (SSR)—can be downloaded by anyone... For example, in Uttar Pradesh, as soon as we published the draft electoral roll, a newspaper conducted an analysis to see how many female voters had been removed from the list. When we looked into it, we discovered that they had downloaded the draft roll we published and analysed it themselves.... We do not possess any data based on religion... Approximately 2 crore 58 lakh citizens living in Uttar Pradesh are currently not included in the voter list." — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026 "Our database does not contain information regarding religion, caste, or any other such details; therefore, it is impossible for us to conduct any analysis based on these factors using our electoral rolls," ANI quoted Rinwa. ALSO READ: EC Releases Uttar Pradesh Draft Electoral Roll; Total Voters Rise To 13.58 Crore, Fall 2.58 Cr Short Of Estimates

He added that the Election Department does not possess any religion-based voter data. What Did CM Yogi Adityanath Claim? The clarification comes after CM Yogi alleged that 1.27 crore Hindu voters whose names appeared in Uttar Pradesh's panchayat election voter lists were missing from the Election Commission's electoral rolls. The Chief Minister also claimed that the Muslim voter population had increased by 1.65 per cent following the SIR exercise. He said the state government had submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission seeking an explanation over the alleged discrepancies.

The CM cited 66 lakh voters whose names were allegedly missing, including 55 lakh Hindu beneficiaries of government welfare schemes and around 4.5 lakh voters aged between 18 and 19. UP Draft Voter List Records 13.58 Crore Electors Uttar Pradesh's draft electoral roll for the 2027 Assembly elections, published on Tuesday, contains 13,58,68,905 voters, Rinwa said. The list comprises 7,38,58,510 men, 6,20,06,353 women and 4,042 third-gender voters. It also includes 11,83,352 voters in the 18-19 age group.

The draft roll marks a net increase of 18,84,113 voters compared with the final electoral roll published on April 10, 2026, following the SIR exercise. Rinwa said the state's projected population aged 18 and above was approximately 16.16 crore, against 13.58 crore registered voters in the draft roll, indicating a gap of around 2.58 crore. He clarified that eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries even after the publication of the final electoral roll. How To Check Your Name In UP Draft Voter List? Voters can verify the presence of their name in the draft electoral roll on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, ceouttarpradesh.nic.in, under the 'Voter Services' tab.

Citizens can locate their names by entering their EPIC number, registered mobile number or personal information. How To Apply If Your Name Is Missing From Voter List? Citizens whose names are not listed in the draft electoral roll can apply for inclusion of their names with the help of Form 6. The application can be submitted online at the Election Commission's Voters' Services Portal.

Individuals must create an account or log in to the portal, fill in the required details for Form 6, provide their residential and personal details, upload a passport-size photograph and documents and click on Submit. Alternatively, the application can also be submitted physically to the concerned BLO, ERO or AERO. The Election Commission has prescribed different forms for other changes: - Form 6: For inclusion of a name in the electoral roll, including first-time voter registration. - Form 7: For raising objections to the inclusion of a name or seeking deletion of an existing entry. - Form 8: For correcting personal details, replacing an EPIC card or updating an address following a shift of residence. Applicants seeking fresh inclusion should keep a passport-sized colour photograph and valid documents establishing their date of birth and residence. Aadhaar is also an accepted supporting document. Special Camps At 1.73 Lakh Polling Stations The claims and objections period for the draft electoral roll will remain open from November 17 to December 16. To facilitate the process, special camps will be organised at all 1,73,730 polling stations across Uttar Pradesh on November 21, 22, 28 and 29, between 10 am and 4 pm.

ALSO READ: SC Raps Sanjay Raut Over Remarks Against CJI Surya Kant, Says Seasoned Politician Should Exercise Restraint BLOs will be present at these camps with copies of the draft electoral roll and application forms. Voters can verify their details and seek assistance with applications. The revision exercise uses January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date. Those who turn 18 by this date are eligible to apply for enrolment. Advance applications will also be accepted from those turning 18 on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027, after claims and objections are disposed of by December 28.