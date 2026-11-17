Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court in criminal contempt proceedings over remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and the judiciary. A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said that a politician should be aware of what “restrain in language” means.

What did the SC Bench say? Justice Aravind Kumar said, "You have expressed an apology. But in a matter of this magnitude, apology must come from the heart and not the mind. ALSO READ: NCP Merger On Hold As Sanjay Raut Claims 20-22 MLAs In Sunetra Pawar's Camp May Quit Mr Sanjay Raut, you are a seasoned politician. We have been hearing your speeches from advocacy days. You are a seasoned parliamentarian, and you yourself were in the press. You should know what restraint in language means. SCBA president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai stated at the top court that even as Raut has apologised for his comments, he has made subsequent social media posts against the Supreme Court and posted a picture of the Supreme Court of Albania being exploded by protesters.

What did Wangle’s legal representative say? In the hearing on Tuesday, senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing Wangle, said that the journalist has deleted the objectionable social media post and tendered an unconditional apology in the matter. The senior lawyer told the apex court that Wagle is present virtually as per the apex court's direction and urged the bench that he be discharged from the contempt proceedings. ALSO READ: Drawing Parallel To Nvidia Spy Row, Kangana Ranaut Attacks Sonia Gandhi Over Gandhi Family Deaths, Slams Maneka's Ouster Justice Kumar observed that the journalist's role as part of the fourth estate carries responsibility. "On a personal note, after becoming a lawyer, I saw my father's passport, in which it was written that the profession was journalist. It is the fourth estate. You know the Court has come to your rescue many a time," he observed.