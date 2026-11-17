Noida Digital Arrest Case: In another case of 'digital arrest', a retired lawyer from New York was allegedly duped of Rs 4 crore in Noida by the miscreants who falsely linked him to the Pahalgam terror attack. The fraudsters posed as the senior officials of NIA and CBI and kept him under digital arrest for several days before transferring the amount. A probe has been launched by the Noida police after Atul Talwar, the victim, filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station.

Kept Under Surveillance For Days As per the complaint, the fraudsters contacted Talwar on October 17 and accused him of having links with the terrorists. They alleged that a bank account was opened using his Aadhar card, adding that he also received a commission for the total amount. The victim was kept under surveillance throughout the day for nearly 20 days and was asked to not contact any other individual.

While initially he denied to transfer any amount, Talwar was contacted by an alleged senior official from CBI, asking him to make the transaction as part of the probe. He was assured that the amount will be refunded following the investigation.

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Probe Underway The victim was also connected with a supposed IT expert who directed him to transfer the funds to the fraudsters. While around Rs 1.5 crore was deducted as part of the alleged tax payments, around 2.5 crore was transferred in the form of crypto currency.

However, Talwar came to know about the fraud when they stopped responding to his messages despite transferring the amount. While providing details, DCP Cyber Security Shaivya Goyal stated that a case has been registered, adding that a probe has also been initiated.