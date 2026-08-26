Naidunia Correspondent, Bhopal | Cybercriminals intimidated an elderly couple in the name of the Enforcement Directorate, Delhi Police, and the Supreme Court to such an extent that they remained under digital arrest for 97 days. The incident occurred in the Kolar police station area, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, which is being described as the longest digital arrest in the country. During this time, they mortgaged their jewellery and deposited 22 lakh rupees into the account provided by the fraudsters. Even their educated children could not understand that it was a trap.

It is reported that 65-year-old Suvarna Lakshmi and her husband, Narasimha Rao, live in Ganpati Enclave, Kolar. Suvarna ran a private school, while Narasimha Rao is a retired finance officer at a private company. ALSO READ: Fake Cops, Digital Arrest For Seven Days: How Retired Colonel's Wife Was Duped Of Rs 20 Lakh In Noida How Cybercriminal Defrauded Elderly Couple In February this year, the two had gone to their ancestral village in Andhra Pradesh. On May 19, Suvarna received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Khanna, an officer from Delhi's Daryaganj police station, and claimed that a transaction worth crores of rupees had occurred in his name at a Canara Bank account in Delhi related to the Naresh Goyal case. The fraudsters promised to arrange a hearing in the Supreme Court via video conferencing.

The couple was then put on constant video calls. They were threatened that the matter was strictly confidential and that if they told anyone, Naresh Goyal's men could kill them. ALSO READ: Lucknow's 'Mini Jamtara' Exposed: 7 Arrested For Duping US Citizens Of Rs 200 Cr; Used To Digitally Arrest Victims Information About Bank Accounts Obtained By Threatening Two days later, a woman called and introduced herself as Nisha Patel, the chief investigating officer of the CID. She obtained bank account details and then arranged a conversation with a supposed Supreme Court judge. On June 9, the fraudster sent a fake property seizure order and asked them to immediately deposit Rs 22 lakh into a given account by selling or mortgaging fixed deposits, gold and silver. The couple came to Bhopal from Andhra Pradesh and on June 12, took a loan of Rs 22 lakh by mortgaging their jewellery at Capri Gold.

Not Freed From Digital Surveillance Even After Transferring Money Even after transferring the money, the fraudsters did not release them from digital surveillance. Finally, they were told they would be granted bail and that the documents would be sent to the Kolar police station.

How Was The Fraud Exposed? The fraud was exposed when the couple's daughter forwarded the fraudsters' order to her friend, who practices law at the Supreme Court. On the night of August 23, the couple filed a complaint at the Kolar police station. Sanjay Soni, Kolar Police Station in-charge, said based on the couple's complaint, a case of cyber fraud has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated. Police are investigating the accused based on bank transactions and calls.

Narasimha Rao said he was terrified upon hearing the ED's name. He said, "When the ED didn't spare even prominent ministers and chief ministers, what are we? This fear became a weapon for the thugs." Victim's Family Is Highly Educated: Suvarna Lakshmi: Former school principal

Narasimha Rao: Retired from the finance department of a private company

Son: Software Engineer

Daughter: PG student in Psychology

Brother: Criminal lawyer at the Andhra Pradesh High Court

Nephew: Criminal lawyer Son And Daughter Ask Parents To Cooperate In The Investigation The couple even told their son and daughter about the digital arrest. The son is a software engineer, while the daughter is pursuing a master's degree in psychology. Yet, neither of them understood the trick of digital arrest. Instead, they advised him to cooperate with the investigation and said that there would be no harm in sending the money to the ED. Once he was granted bail, everything would be fine and they would then fight the legal battle.