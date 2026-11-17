Bilkis Bano Case: Bilkis Bano has expressed shock after the Supreme Court granted bail to two of the 11 individuals convicted of raping her and killing her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. In her statement, Bano stated that she was not given any opportunity to be heard, adding that she will challenge the ruling. She also asserted that the top court's order has shaken her faith in the judicial system, adding that she was scared for herself and family members.

While the bench of Justices MM Sudresh and PB Varale passed the order earlier on October 28, it was officially declared on Monday. In her statement, Bilkis Bano stated that she was not consulted before the order was passed, adding that she came to know about this through the media.

"I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me. I learnt of this through press reports," Bano said.

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'Scared Of Losing Faith In Justice'

She further stated that despite fighting for justice for over two decades, she was threatened once again for herself and the family members. "Yet today I find myself losing the very justice I had fought so hard to win. Familiar fears are resurfacing. I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children. And I am scared of losing faith in justice, yet again," she said.