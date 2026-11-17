- Telangana orders the return of house documents to nearly seven lakh beneficiaries.
- District collectors have been directed to identify families and distribute the papers.
- The documents were retained as security against loans under pre-2014 housing schemes.
Telangana Housing Scheme: Nearly seven lakh poor families in Telangana will finally get their house ownership documents back after years of waiting. Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced on Monday that the Congress government has ordered the return of title deeds and possession certificates to those who built homes under older housing schemes from the undivided Andhra Pradesh days, including the Indiramma Housing Scheme.
District Collectors Ordered To Identify Beneficiaries
The minister said district collectors have been told to identify the beneficiaries and make sure the papers reach them without further delay. Many of these families have been asking for their documents for more than a decade, often facing difficulties in proving ownership or accessing basic services linked to the property.
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Why Is Telangana Returning House Title Deeds?
The matter came up during a routine review of Section 22A of the Registration Act. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy noticed that a large number of property documents were still lying with tahsildar offices across the state. After looking into the background, he instructed officials to return them to the rightful owners, Ponguleti explained.
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The minister also clarified why the papers had stayed with the government for so long. Before 2014, housing support under schemes like Indiramma came as a mix of government subsidy, the beneficiary’s own contribution and bank loans.
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The title deeds were held back as security against those loans. “The beneficiaries’ house title deeds were kept as collateral against these loans. Although the documents were supposed to be returned after repayment of the loans in full, many beneficiaries could not receive them following the discontinuation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme after the formation of Telangana,” he said.
With the latest order, officials have been asked to complete the process swiftly so that families can finally hold clear ownership of the homes they have lived in for years.