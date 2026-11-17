Punjab Police Killings: In a tragic incident, a head constable was shot dead in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Monday, leading to concerns over the repeated attacks against the policemen in the poll-bound state. Following the incident, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) has claimed responsibility for the killing, defining it as part of "Operation Noor". In the last 10 months, while six policemen have been killed in the border districts, two others got injured in crossfire.

Killings Raise Concerns The latest incident has raised concerns among security agencies over the selective targeting of police personnel in Punjab. As per the reports, the TTH has threatened to further target police and security forces in the state; however, police have not confirmed this claim and are probing all the aspects.

The officials stated that the preliminary investigation into the murder of head constable Vinod Kumar could be a targeted attack on the policeman. They further stated that Kumar was posted in Sujanpur in Pathankot and was in Sangrur for training.

ALSO READ: Punjab: Terror Group Claims Responsibility After Cop Found Dead In Gurdaspur; Probe Underway Sixth Killing In Ten Months The targeted attacks on police personnel began with the killing of ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar inside a police outpost in Gurdaspur on February 22-23. The officials, following the investigation, stated that the attacks were carried out on the instructions of handlers based in Pakistan. Apart from this, ASI Joga Singh was shot dead in Amritsar on May 24.

Earlier in September, ASI Harjeet Singh, posted on PCR duty in the market area of Amritsar, was shot dead, leading to concerns over the repeated attacks. In a similar manner, ASI Iqbal Singh was killed in Tarn Taran district on October 11. An ASI was also targeted in the Rajasansi area on September 12, but he managed to survive. Apart from this, GRP ASI Sukhchain Singh was also attacked and injured in the Ajnala area in the first week of October.