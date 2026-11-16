Jagran Correspondent, Gurdaspur | The body of a police head constable was found near Maankaur Bypass in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The deceased was identified as Head Constable Vinod Kumar (42), the police officials said on Monday. The body of Kumar, a resident of Krishna Nagar, was found in pools of blood near the village of Maan Kaur on the Amritsar-Pathankot National Highway. The deceased's mother, Kunti Devi, stated that her son was posted at the Sujanpur police station in Pathankot district. He had no enmity with anyone.

According to the head constable's family, Kumar called his brother on Sunday night to pick him up from the bypass area while he was returning from his duty. The victim's brother said he tried contacting Kumar after reaching the bus stand, but there was no response. Kumar's family members subsequently searched for him in buses, but in vain. After more than an hour, the family found his body near the bypass area.

CCTV Shows Taking Ride On Bike CCTV footage shows that two persons on a bike approach Vinod, and the cop sits on the two-wheeler and goes with them. It is suspected that the duo could be the killers. The police have begun investigating the case from various angles. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia claimed that two bike riders first kidnapped Kumar and then shot him dead.

👉 Viral CCTV footage clearly shows two masked men abducting Head Constable Vinod Kumar and allegedly shooting him dead later. 👉 Vinod Kumar, a wireless operator posted at Sujanpur police station and a resident of Krishna Nagar village, had gone to Sangrur for training. His body was later found in Gurdaspur. 👉 Guru Dokhi Bhagwant, criminals are openly shooting police personnel in the border areas. How are they operating with such impunity while you remain obsessed with 'tari wale baingan'? Is this your idea of law and order? 👉वायरल CCTV में साफ है - मुंह बांधे 2 बदमाशों ने हेड कांस्टेबल विनोद कुमार को Kidnap किया और बाद में गोली मार दी! 👉थाना सुजानपुर में वायरलेस ऑपरेटर, गांव कृष्णा नगर का विनोद कुमार ट्रेनिंग पर संगरूर गया था, लाश गुरदासपुर में मिली! 👉गुरु दोखी भगवंत, अब तक बॉर्डर एरिया में किस तरह अपराधी सरेआम पुलिस मुलाजिमों को गोलियां मार रहे हैं और तुझे तरी वाले बैंगन याद आ रहे हैं, यही है तेरी कानून व्यवस्था? 👉ਵਾਇਰਲ CCTV 'ਚ ਸਾਫ਼ ਹੈ - ਮੂੰਹ ਬੰਨ੍ਹੇ 2 ਬਦਮਾਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੇ ਹੈੱਡ ਕਾਂਸਟੇਬਲ ਵਿਨੋਦ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਨੂੰ Kidnap ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਿਚ ਗੋਲੀ ਮਾਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ? 👉ਥਾਣਾ ਸੁਜਾਨਪੁਰ 'ਚ ਵਾਇਰਲੈੱਸ ਆਪਰੇਟਰ, ਪਿੰਡ ਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨਾ ਨਗਰ ਦਾ ਵਿਨੋਦ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਟ੍ਰੇਨਿੰਗ 'ਤੇ ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ, ਲਾਸ਼ ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ 'ਚ ਮਿਲੀ! 👉 ਗੁਰੂ ਦੋਖੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਹੁਣ ਤਕ ਬਾਰਡਰ ਏਰੀਆ ਵਿਚ ਕਿਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾ ਅਪਰਾਧੀ ਸ਼ਰੇਆਮ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਮਾਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਤੈਨੂੰ ਤਰੀ ਵਾਲੇ ਬੈਂਗਣ ਯਾਦ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਇਹ ਹੈ ਤੇਰੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ? @PunjabPoliceInd @AAPPunjab @BhagwantMann @ArvindKejriwal @ptcnews @abpsanjha @News18Punjab @ZeePunjabHH @dailyajitnews @JagbaniOnline @RozanaSpokesman @PTribuneOnline @punjabkesari @RepublicTV @ndtv @IndiaToday @aajtak @ZeeNews @News18India @ABPNews @CNNnews18 @ThePrintIndia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @htTweets @EconomicTimes @PTI_News @thetribunechd @ANI @ians_india @news24tvchannel — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) November 16, 2026 Tehreek-E-Taliban Hindustan Claims Responsibility According to Jagran.com, Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the killing in a social media post. ADGP Law and Order Praveen Kumar Sinha and IG Border Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar arrived at the scene and reviewed progress in the case. "The post states that the operation was carried out on November 15, 2026, under "Operation Noor". We congratulate the Mujahideen of Punjab who carried out this operation," the post read. The post warns the Indian police force, army, and other government agencies that from now on, they will have to see a dead body every day. We will attack your homes, and we will hoist the banner of Islam from every corner of India," the post claimed; however, the authorities have yet to verify the the social media post.

Investigating officer SI Mohan Lal said Kumar had gone to the training centre at Jahankhelan after his promotion. He was sent to Sangrur for training. Late on the night of November 15, while returning to Gurdaspur, he was shot dead.

Meanwhile, ADGP Law and Order Praveen Kumar Sinha said that a terrorist angle is not being ruled out in this case. Social media posts are also being verified, he added. The vehicle snatched in Pathankot has not been linked to this incident. (With Jagran.com Inputs)