According to a report by news agency PTI, the legal move escalates a growing succession dispute over the distribution of family wealth and beneficial interests across key group companies, including TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services, and Sundaram-Clayton.

Industrialist Venu Srinivasan's daughter, Lakshmi Venu, has sought a partition of the assets held by her father's branch of the TVS family, claiming an equal share under the Hindu Succession Act.

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Lakshmi Venu Serves Partition Notice To Father Venu Srinivasan

In a partition notice served to Venu Srinivasan, Lakshmi urged him, as the head of the family, to fulfil his fiduciary responsibilities and ensure a "fair and lawful partition."

She has invoked Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 (as amended in 2005), which recognises daughters as coparceners with the same rights and liabilities as sons in Hindu joint family property.

"Patriarchy has no place in law or in a progressive India," she stated.

Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has backed the demand, maintaining that a daughter is legally entitled to an equal share in the family's wealth.

Dispute Over Existing Family Settlement

The legal notice brings a deepening rift within the industrialist family over the distribution of its wealth into sharp focus.

While Venu Srinivasan and his son, Sudarshan Venu, maintain that a family settlement has already been reached, Lakshmi and Mallika contend that no comprehensive division of the underlying economic assets has ever taken place. Lakshmi argued that earlier arrangements only dealt with business control and the use of family trademarks, leaving the actual ownership and distribution of core assets unresolved.