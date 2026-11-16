For most professionals, a multi-crore exit marks the beginning of a quiet, stress-free retirement. However, for 64-year-old entrepreneur Otis D'Souza, stepping away from active business life brought an unexpected void. Despite reportedly earning around Rs 25 crore after selling his company, Fountainhead Experience Private Limited, to Japanese advertising giant Dentsu in 2015, D'Souza missed being around people, exchanging ideas, and contributing to a growing organisation.

Instead of launching a new venture or taking up a high-profile advisory role, he chose an unconventional path. Over a decade after his exit, D'Souza joined Hobby Tribe, a Mumbai-based startup founded by 26-year-old Joshua Salins, as an unpaid intern. Operating without a formal designation, salary, or fixed schedule, the veteran entrepreneur regularly visits the office to interact with employees, share industry insights with young professionals, and even brew coffee for the team.

Like a scene quietly borrowed from The Intern, except there is no script, no framing, no perfect dialogue, just a 64-year-old man walking into a startup as an intern. Otis D’Souza says it without drama: “I don’t need money. I have enough. I just don’t have anything to do.” That is where it begins. Not ambition. Not pressure. Just time and what he chose to do with it when he no longer needed to prove himself to anyone. He had already lived multiple lives — sweeping helicopters, building companies, watching them rise, watching them shut down, retiring, carrying all of it quietly without turning it into a story about himself. And then, instead of settling into certainty, he walked back into uncertainty again. As an intern. In rooms full of people decades younger, he arrived as someone willing to listen, to laugh at the absurdity of the title, to sit comfortably in the space of not always being the one who knew everything. There was something disarming about that kind of return. And maybe that was why it stayed with people, not because he started over, but because he didn’t make a big deal of it. Credits : joshuasalins | hobbytribe_official on IG #Inspiration #LifelongLearning #CareerJourney #NeverTooLate #HumanStories [Lifelong Learning, Senior Internship, Career Reinvention, Inspiring Life Stories, Active Ageing] — The Better India (@thebetterindia) June 15, 2026 ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Receive Death Threats From Gangster Goldy Dhillon: 'Bulletproof Cabin Will Not Save You' Why Otis D'Souza Works Without A Salary Speaking to Moneycontrol, D'Souza clarified that his stint at Hobby Tribe has nothing to do with money. Having secured his financial future years ago, he now prioritises staying engaged and mentoring the next generation.

"I have made enough money. I am not doing it because of the money. I do it because I genuinely like being around them and am happy to share with them whatever life advice they need," D'Souza said. How A Sunday Church Introduction Sparked The Partnership The unlikely collaboration between the 64-year-old veteran and the 26-year-old founder began through a mutual acquaintance at a Sunday church, who believed the two would connect despite a nearly four-decade age gap.

Following the introduction, Salins visited D'Souza at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, where a casual meeting quickly turned into a deep conversation about life and entrepreneurship. Impressed by their conversation, Salins invited D'Souza to visit Hobby Tribe's office in Khar.

Recognising that D'Souza missed the everyday energy of running a business, Salins invited him to spend time at the startup whenever he wanted. With no formal appointment, salary, or fixed working schedule on the table, D'Souza accepted the offer and became an unofficial intern.

Mentoring Gen Z On Leadership And Business Expansion At Hobby Tribe, D'Souza plays a crucial behind-the-scenes role in helping the young team navigate leadership, team management, and business expansion. His experience in managing large workforces proved vital as the startup grew from a four-member team to around 10 employees.

ALSO READ: Played Cricket, Met PM Modi: Prince William And Kate's 2016 India Tour Back In Focus Ahead Of Return After 10 Years Rather than imposing his ideas, D'Souza guides the team by sharing candid stories from his entrepreneurial journey, including the mistakes he made and the lessons he learnt along the way. He views the arrangement as a two-way street, blending his decades of experience with the fresh perspectives of his younger colleagues.

"I could not do what the Gen Z employees do. But I could help wherever I thought they needed it," he noted.