In a major success, the security forces neutralised two terrorists involved in the terror attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Kulgam, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhatt, on Monday. The terrorists were killed after a search operation was launched after the incident left three CRPF jawans injured on November 11. The other terrorist killed was identified as Umar.

Bhatt's killing marked a breakthrough in counter terrorist operations in the Kashmir valley as he was active for a long time and carried a bounty of Rs 15 lakh. Who was Lateef Bhatt? According to reports, 22-year-old Bhat hailed from Khrewan Chader village in Kulgam district. He joined the Government Degree College for a bachelor's degree but left without completing the course. He then took a job as a carpenter at a beading machine before going missing in 2025.

ALSO READ: LeT Terrorists Linked To Kulgam CRPF Camp Attack Killed In J-K Encounter His family filed a missing person's complaint at the Kulgam Police Station. Security agencies later established that he had been recruited by Pakistan-based handlers, including designated terrorist Sajjad Gul. He joined the LeT and its proxy group The Resistance Front (TRF) and became active in Kulgam, Anantnag and Shopian along with LeT Commander Zakir Ahmad Ganai.

He reportedly reactivated the sleeper cells to carry out targeted killings of non-locals and security personnel and employed the shoot-and-scoot tactic. He was involved in key terror incidents in the valley this year, including the July 22 killing of a police constable in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag and the July 31 killing of Chhattisgarh migrant workers in Kulgam. Bhat soon emerged as the most wanted terrorist in the valley. During a five-day encounter in Shopian in July, his leader Ganai was killed while he managed to escape. ALSO READ: Exclusive | Is Kulgam Becoming Kashmir’s New Terror Hotspot? Army Veteran, Locals Weigh In In the wake of the July attack on migrant workers, the Jammu and Kashmir Police placed a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head. Posters with his photos were put up across the valley. Security agencies remained active in hunting him down with raids at all possible hideouts, but he remained at large.